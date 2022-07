Interlude

the self-loathing Goy alas poor Shakespeare around goes the merry, golden rings for all .

thoughts of late appall pit of the pendulum cherry phantasmagorical fear monsters and their toy .

AI heaven ahead, oh boy Silicon Valley queer walls of Londonderry Giant's Causeway, don't fall .

Waiting for a telephone call chai on the Bosphorus ferry reading For Dummies King Lear when I fell off the cliff - oy!



