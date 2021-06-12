Institutions

Philosophy of Gain of Function



Martinus Beijerinck in his laboratory in 1921

I am not a physician, so the following is simply the interpretive musings of a deadbeat philosopher.

Let me rephrase that; the following is a philosophical/moral investigation of the reality of institutional Gain of Function by an independent author unrestrained by institutional fetters.

Now, have you ever noticed how the more institutionalized situations are the more people are required to proclaim their ignorance of its institutional obscurities before they state their viewpoint on the reality of the situation? This idea; that only official institutionalist perspectives of the effects of their institutionalization is valid or is more valid than other human beings is the very reason I began my writing pursuits in the first place.

Family, friends and strangers in the publishing field told me that I could not effectively write about the subject of patriotism in respect to oligarchical collectivism because I was not a soldier nor a politician. The entire point of The Complete Patriot's Guide to Oligarchical Collectivism is that individuals have more value than institutions and the institutionalists of said constructs called institutions. On the basic side of the equation the notation of lacking credentials expresses the ignorance of particulars that might be involved which is fair, but further it's used to discredit those who might be fully educated in respect to reality, but just not institutionalized. The idea is parallel with assuming that only politicians and soldiers know the true meaning of bombs, not civilians caught up in the explosions. If it is ignorant to uplift individuals over institutions than I confess.

As a deadbeat philosopher without institutional medals and correspondingly with all the individualized mettle to tell the truth it is my unobscured perspective that the Gain of Function idea related to medical experimentation might be relatively novel, however, the modality, the institutional philosophy of Gain of Function is nothing new.

A few notes on viral Gain of Function

Gain of Function modified viruses are enhanced so that experiments can be done more consistently because otherwise the viruses do no illicit consistent infection rates and so on.

In nature viral morbidity decreases over time. Naturally occurring viruses tend not to develop and worsen, especially novel viruses.

Viruses tend to take some time to develop the adaptability and capability to infect creatures other than their original host.

It is likely due to the rate of infection of bats relative to rate of infection of humans and because of the location of the outbreak that Covid-19 did not originate in bats naturally as other corona viruses have in past. The area of origination of corona breakouts in past had been far from the Virus Institute in Wuhan. In fact, it is hypothesized that The Corona-19 virus infects humans more effectively than it does bats.

