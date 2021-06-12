 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News    H4'ed 6/12/21

Institutions, Philosophy of Gain of Function

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 32780
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ethan Indigo Smith
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

Institutions

Philosophy of Gain of Function

Martinus Beijerinck in his laboratory in 1921
Martinus Beijerinck in his laboratory in 1921
(Image by unknown)   Details   DMCA

I am not a physician, so the following is simply the interpretive musings of a deadbeat philosopher.

Let me rephrase that; the following is a philosophical/moral investigation of the reality of institutional Gain of Function by an independent author unrestrained by institutional fetters.

Now, have you ever noticed how the more institutionalized situations are the more people are required to proclaim their ignorance of its institutional obscurities before they state their viewpoint on the reality of the situation? This idea; that only official institutionalist perspectives of the effects of their institutionalization is valid or is more valid than other human beings is the very reason I began my writing pursuits in the first place.

Family, friends and strangers in the publishing field told me that I could not effectively write about the subject of patriotism in respect to oligarchical collectivism because I was not a soldier nor a politician. The entire point of The Complete Patriot's Guide to Oligarchical Collectivism is that individuals have more value than institutions and the institutionalists of said constructs called institutions. On the basic side of the equation the notation of lacking credentials expresses the ignorance of particulars that might be involved which is fair, but further it's used to discredit those who might be fully educated in respect to reality, but just not institutionalized. The idea is parallel with assuming that only politicians and soldiers know the true meaning of bombs, not civilians caught up in the explosions. If it is ignorant to uplift individuals over institutions than I confess.

As a deadbeat philosopher without institutional medals and correspondingly with all the individualized mettle to tell the truth it is my unobscured perspective that the Gain of Function idea related to medical experimentation might be relatively novel, however, the modality, the institutional philosophy of Gain of Function is nothing new.

A few notes on viral Gain of Function

Gain of Function modified viruses are enhanced so that experiments can be done more consistently because otherwise the viruses do no illicit consistent infection rates and so on.

In nature viral morbidity decreases over time. Naturally occurring viruses tend not to develop and worsen, especially novel viruses.

Viruses tend to take some time to develop the adaptability and capability to infect creatures other than their original host.

It is likely due to the rate of infection of bats relative to rate of infection of humans and because of the location of the outbreak that Covid-19 did not originate in bats naturally as other corona viruses have in past. The area of origination of corona breakouts in past had been far from the Virus Institute in Wuhan. In fact, it is hypothesized that The Corona-19 virus infects humans more effectively than it does bats.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Ethan Indigo Smith Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Ethan was raised in Maine, Manhattan, and Mendocino, California. Ethan has traveled the world and has been employed as a Private Detective, a dishwasher, a valet, a snowboard instructor and always a poet. Ethan Indigo Smith (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

1984 And The Allegory of the Cave

Nuclear Experimentation Killed Free Power

Is Graffiti Art? Squaw Valley Audi FIS

The Failed Politics and Faulty Science of Climate Change

The Metaphysics of Monotheism

Swine Flu May Be Renamed; How about Fecal Flu?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 