Inevitable Aspartame Dementia in the White House will Worsen

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Author 4578
Message Stephen Fox
Trump Has Serious Coke Problem A former Trump staffer indicated that Trump may have a Coke problem.a DIET Coke problem. Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian, the hosts of The Young Turks, ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Young Turks)   Details   DMCA

Please also: MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace article click here

If indeed the President has consumed 12 cans of Diet Coke a day (as exhaustively reported months ago in the New York Times and the Toronto Globe and Mail, among others), the decline into a broad panorama of neurodegenerative illnesses is in the works and has already begun, even if he were to quit consuming them tomorrow.

The FDA recognizes 92 different symptoms of aspartame poisoning based on their own consumer-complaint records. These include brain fog, unattributed headaches, dementia, Alzheimer's, grand mal seizures, and brain tumors. 18 months ago Neurosurgeon Russell Blaylock in Mississippi, at one point a Trump supporter, warned that this would happen.


"Yes, drinking Diet Coke, especially in the large amounts reported, is a definite danger to his health," Dr. Russell Blaylock, former neurosurgeon and author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, tells Newsmax Health. "And since he's our president, his health is our business, too."


From the MSNBC article:

Nicolle Wallace opened her show "Deadline: White House" on Wednesday by tearing into President Donald Trump's embarrassing state visit to the United Kingdom. "As the 3rd day of Donald Trump's European vacation enters its final hours, and on the eve of a somber and sacred day of remembrance, the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the whole world is now in on America's dirty little secret," she said. "For Donald Trump, no jab is too low, no hour too late to tweet insults, and his grasp on global affairs and domestic, for that matter, [is] very, very loose." The reference to late-night Twitter insults was a reference to the president's bizarre screed against Bette Midler, launched in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Wallace went on to play a series of clips from Piers Morgan's interview with Trump, which aired earlier in the day, that turned into a bumbling mess.

"He would appear to know less, if possible, than the day he was elected," Wallace said. In the clips, Trump admitted to calling Megan Markle "nasty," a comment he had previously said never happened, even though it was recorded and made public. He made bizarre and embarrassingly simple-minded remarks about climate change and nuclear weapons. Wallace later said that it seemed like he couldn't follow his own thoughts for longer than six seconds.

>>>>

From Dr. Betty Martini's OpEdNews article 12/18/2017:

Trump's Bizarre Obsession with Diet Coke reveals major medical problems. What a dozen Diet Cokes can do to your brain!

https://www.opednews.com/articles/Trump-s-Bizarre-Obsession-by-Dr-Betty-Martini-Carcinogenic_Coke_Diet_Diet-Cokes-171218-328.html

Can aspartame give President Trump cancer? First of all, the molecule breaks down to diketopiperazine, a brain-tumor agent that gave brain tumors to rats in original studies. Read the "Bressler Report": http://www.mpwhi.com/complete_bressler_report.pdf

The chief FDA scientist and investigator on aspartame, Dr. Adrian Gross, told the Senate on 8/1/85 that because aspartame beyond a shadow of a doubt caused brain tumors and brain cancer, it therefore violates the Delaney Amendment, which forbids putting anything on the market known to cause cancer. He said the FDA should not have been allowed to set any allowable daily intake for that reason. His last words were "And if the FDA violates its own laws who is left to protect the public?"

The question is what happens to your body if you drink 12 cans of Diet Coke a day. You have to understand there is no safe dose.

Here is one of Dr. Morando Soffritti's studies at the Ramazzini Institute in Italy showing aspartame to be a multipotential carcinogen. He did three of them, but this one even shows a low dose of aspartame can cause cancer. Dr. Russell Blaylock, neurosurgeon, author of Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills" on aspartame, explains: http://rense.com/general77/lowdoses.htm

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Stephen Fox

Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007)
It saddens me to compile this article. I have never been a fan of Donald Trump , but why this poison is still on the market and what harm it does to the world, directly and indirectly, that is what makes me sad.


I despair in seeing the neurological effects of this poison affecting so many presidents, including Ronald Reagan (remember all of those sugarless Jelly Beans he loved to consume?) and Bill Clinton, another Diet Coke addict until he went vegan.


Even one of America's wealthiest people, Warren Buffet, eats so poorly; all of those billions of dollars are not going to prevent (let alone reverse) the harm that Diet Cokes and aspartame do to billionaires, the middle class, and poor people day after day. No one seems to comprehend, and certainly none of the regulatory authorities working at the corrupt corporate-manipulated FDA.


I ate like billionaire Warren Buffett for a week -- and I felt awful Warren Buffett is the one of the world's wealthiest people. His diet consists of fast food and almost no vegetables. Bob Bryan ate like Buffett for 5 days. By the end ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Business Insider) Details DMCA



Submitted on Thursday, Jun 6, 2019 at 2:59:02 AM

Author 0
