 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

India's Supreme Court issues another controversial pro-Modi decision

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 65550
Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

India's Supreme Court Tuesday appointed a three-member committee to defuse the farmers agitation that continues in the capital New Delhi since November 24 against the three laws farmers say are against their interest.

Not surprisingly, all the farmers leaders have rejected the committee which they said are composed of people who support the controversial farmers' laws. The farmers' leaders described the committee as a government ploy.

The unions reiterated their refusal to participate in the committee's proceedings. Instead, they vowed to continue their protest "indefinitely", including plans for a "peaceful" tractor parade in the capital on Republic Day on January 26.

"We understand that this committee is a government ploy. It is only meant to divert attention from the protest, and to reduce the pressure on the government," said Balbir Singh Rajewal, who heads his own faction of the Bharatiya Kisan Union in Punjab.

"All members of this committee are pro-government, and they have been promoting and justifying these laws from the beginning. They have been writing in the newspapers, claiming that these laws are in farmers' interests," he told The Hindu.

The Supreme Court has also ordered a temporary suspension of the three controversial laws. This order has also been criticized.

In a statement, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) has questioned the Supreme Court's move to stay the implementation of the farm laws without finding them unconstitutional, saying that the order had a "political purpose".

"It is clear from this wording of the order that the stay on the laws has been done only to give farmers a "perception" of achievement so that they may withdraw the protests. It is indeed extraordinary and highly questionable for the Supreme Court to issue orders with a political rather than a constitutional rationale," said the statement from the CPI-ML central committee.

Supreme Court's pro-Modi decisions

This is not the first time the Supreme Court has showed its bias towards the rightist government of Narendra Modi. In a bizarre ruling, on November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court held the Babri mosque's demolition illegal but handed the plot of land to Hindus, who believe the site is the birth place of Lord Ram, a much venerated god-king. The court directed that another plot in Ayodhya be provided to a Muslim group that contested the case.

In another very controversial case, the matter of purchase of 36 Rafale jets, the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to the Modi government, ignoring several clear pieces of evidence that the government kept crucial elements away from the court during the hearing. The Supreme Court also dismissed review petitions filed in the matter.

Tellingly, the above-mentioned two Supreme Court decisions were presided over by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi who was nominated to the Rajiya Sabah (the Upper House of Parliament) on March 19, 2020 barely three months after retirement.

According to Scroll, Gogoi was in such a hurry that just three days left before his retirement he decided to deliver several important verdicts on almost everything he had on his plate. From the Sabrimala review plea, the Rafale review petition to the Finance Act 2017 and the government takeover of tribunals and the transparency of the office of CJI under RTI, the fate of such big judgments were passed in just three days.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Abdus-Sattar Ghazali Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

Saudi Air Force trainee opens fire at Naval Air Station in Florida killing 3 people

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 