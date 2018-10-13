 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Increasing Militarization Shows Arctic might Become Target of War Machines

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bahauddin Foizee       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   5 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 3   Well Said 2   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 10/13/18

Author 512222


Cold Response Exercise
(Image by Marine Corps Master Sgt. Chad McMeen)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The Arctic, surrounded by the landmasses of Canada, Denmark (via Greenland), Russia, Norway and the United States, was "inaccessible" until the end of the 20th century due to the layers of thick ice. Thus, there were less territorial disputes until the beginning of the (21st) century. However, with the ice caps melting rapidly, access to the Arctic oil and gas reserves, which is estimated to be worth hundreds of billions of dollars, will become easier. This prediction that has already sparked a rush for ownership.

The region is increasingly catching the world powers' attention and the aforementioned five Arctic countries are in rush to exploit the energy resources from the region. Such circumstances have given rise to plenty of disputes among the aforementioned five countries.

- Advertisement -

In the prevailing scenario, all the five Arctic countries have been moving towards militarizing the region in order to acquire each of their respective interests. While Canada has been annually conducting large-scale military exercises, known as "Operation Nanook", within the periphery of the region, it has also been participating in the Norway-led "Cold Response" military exercises within the region, where four out of five Arctic countries (except Russia) participate.

Norway has been hosting the "Cold Response" military exercises for several years, where the NATO countries are invited to participate. The fact that these exercises have been taking place within the Arctic periphery shows that the Arctic countries are militarily preparing themselves in order to safeguard their interests within the region in case of any future military escalation.

- Advertisement -

In 2016, the "Cold Response" exercise took place in the Norway's Trondheim region, which is only 500 kilometres from the Arctic Circle, and included approximately 15 000 soldiers from various countries, including four of the five Arctic states (Canada, Denmark, the United States, and Norway).

In August 2015, another Arctic state, the United States, permitted Shell to drill for oil in the Chukchi Sea, which falls within the periphery of the Alaskan Arctic. The United States Coast Guard had deployed sophisticated ships, aircrafts and other maritime assets in the Alaskan Arctic for the duration of Shell's drilling in the Arctic. However, after months of exploration campaign, Shell had subsequently declared to stop its exploratory drilling for the "foreseeable future."

In 2007, Russian scientists dived to the seabed in the Arctic Ocean and planted a titanium Russian flag (Russia claimed that it was flag of Russia's ruling party) in order to beef up their claims. Russia has already moved to restore Soviet-era military base and other military outposts in the region.

- Advertisement -

In December 2014, Russia established the Arctic Joint Strategic Command in order to protect the Russian interests in the region and the Russian Northern Fleet had become the new Command's main striking force. Questions arose about the establishment of a Strategic Command, which is usually reserved for wartime, instead of establishing a core Military District.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 3   Well Said 2   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Bahauddin Foizee is a columnist, writing for newspapers & think tanks. He has extensively written on environment, geopolitics, law and the refugee scenario. An international affairs analyst, Bahauddin Foizee analyzes the major (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Increasing Militarization Shows Arctic might Become Target of War Machines

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
4 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments  Post Comment

b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 13 fans, 5 articles, 24 quicklinks, 956 comments, 4 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I think your analysis is spot- on. If climate change doesn't kill us all first, the military weaponry-wars will. Such greed and idiocy hurts everyone and everything else on the planet.

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 9:12:43 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
John Lawrence Ré

Become a Fan
Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 18 fans, 2 articles, 1003 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

In monopoly capitalism, if you're not moving forwards, you're moving backwards. That's why a war economy is such a threat to the planet. It created the Frankestein monster of MIC -- the product of mating the military to its capitalist industrial complex. If MIC is not restacking the shelves with new ordnance and finding new territory to test new ordnance and weapon systems, it will collapse on itself. Those other nations mentioned are only reacting out of self-preservation. As citizens whose taxes make all this possible, it should be our number one priority to cause the war economy to be replaced with a peacetime economy. If we can do that, all the other items on the progressive wish list will fall into place.

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 9:55:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 21 fans, 3 articles, 15991 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Won't happen, the climate crisis will force action before that.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 12:16:20 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Bahauddin Foizee

Become a Fan
Author 512222

(Member since Oct 13, 2018), 1 articles, 2 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to BFalcon:   New Content

Unfortunately, leaders from all the powerful countries prioritizes economic development over earth's deteriorating environment. Hence, climate crisis is unlikely to stop them from engaging into some kind direct conflict if, and when, they find their economic potentiality in Arctic are under threat.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 5:06:02 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 21 fans, 3 articles, 15991 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Bahauddin Foizee:   New Content

I hope that we will act before. However, the climate crisis will eventually hit so hard that idiot politicians who always act late will have to take action. It will be painful but may be good for society.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 12:41:40 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 