Inauguration High Point Amanda Gorman, National Youth Poet Laureate

Amanda Gorman was the inaugural youth poet. This is five minutes of the inauguration you don't want to miss. Twenty two years old. Amazing. She has a very bright future.

"Wikipedia informs us: Amanda Gorman (born 1998) is an American poet and activist from Los Angeles, California. Gorman's work focuses on issues of oppression, feminism, race, and marginalization, as well as the African diaspora. Gorman is the first person to be named National Youth Poet Laureate. She published the poetry book The One for Whom Food Is Not Enough in 2015." She's a Harvard Grad

"There is always light, if only we are brave enough to see it, if only we are brave enough to be it."