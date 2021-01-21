 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News   

Inauguration High Point Amanda Gorman, National Youth Poet Laureate

By (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 20870
Message you tube

Amanda Gorman was the inaugural youth poet. This is five minutes of the inauguration you don't want to miss. Twenty two years old. Amazing. She has a very bright future.

"Wikipedia informs us: Amanda Gorman (born 1998) is an American poet and activist from Los Angeles, California. Gorman's work focuses on issues of oppression, feminism, race, and marginalization, as well as the African diaspora. Gorman is the first person to be named National Youth Poet Laureate. She published the poetry book The One for Whom Food Is Not Enough in 2015." She's a Harvard Grad

"There is always light, if only we are brave enough to see it, if only we are brave enough to be it."


Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman delivers a poem at Joe Biden's inauguration Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman, the Youth Poet Laureate of 2017, delivers a poem at President Joe Biden's inauguration. For access to live and exclusive video ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CNBC Television)   Details   DMCA

 

Rate It | View Ratings

you tube Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

video sharing site
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Naomi Wolf Must Watch Video: A Coup Took Place on October 1, 2008

Hunger Games 2 Catching Fire Trailer Video

Was This the Video That Started the Egyptian Revolution?

Brave or Crazy? Man Cleans Snake Pit Rimmed with Rearing Cobras

Todd Palin having "Private Fisherman Thoughts" on His Wife Becoming Mayor.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 