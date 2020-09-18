 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 3 Share on Twitter 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/18/20

In an unexpected interview Putin suggests Russian military units could enter Belarus at any moment

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   3 comments

On 27 August, people were surprised by news that Russian President Vladimir Putin is about to give an interview to the TV channel Russia 24 that will be aired on the same day at 14:00 Moscow time. In reality, the interview was recorded in the evening of 26 August.1

It is normal for heads of states to give interviews from time to time, and they are usually announced ahead of time. I will add that Putin gave his last big interview in February 2020 as part of the project "20 questions to Vladimir Putin". Prior to that, Putin only agreed to give interviews to foreign media outlets.

No one knew about the big interview of 27 August until the forenoon of the same day. When interviews are given this unexpectedly, it usually means that something has happened or that something is about to happen. The interview was slightly over 20 minutes2 and can be divided in three parts - Covid-19, the economy and the events in Belarus, with the latter occupying almost a half of the interview. This means that the aim of the interview was for Vladimir Putin to state his position regarding the Belarus issue. Interestingly, Putin didn't even mention the protests in Khabarovsk and Navalny's poisoning.

What did Putin say about Belarus?

Initially, he stressed that Russia has taken a much more deterrent stance in the Belarus issue than European nations and the US. Next, Putin said that Lukashenko is doing a lot to improve the situation by proposing for the constitution to be reworked and then to hold parliamentary and presidential elections. He also mentioned the ruling by the Constitutional Court of Belarus that forbids the establishment of any governmental institutions that are not foreseen in the constitution (this targets the Coordination Council established by the opposition). With this, Putin is saying that the Coordination Council in unconstitutional and should be ignored.

Regarding the 33 Wagner mercenaries detained in Belarus, Putin stated that this was obviously an operation conducted by intelligence services, adding that these people were fooled by promises of work abroad and that Russian border guards would never allow them to leave the country because they were carrying forged documents. He said that the intelligence services of the US and Ukraine were behind the operation.

A couple of innocent questions come to mind - if the border guards shouldn't have allowed them to leave Russia, why did they? After the mercenaries returned to Russia, it was announced that they will not be prosecuted. If these people had illegally crossed the border, why weren't they prosecuted, especially when Belarus had initially launched a criminal case.3 The mercenaries were handed over back to Russia as part of a mutual agreement between both states on cooperation on judicial issues, civil cases, issues on family rights and criminal cases. After the detainees were brought to Russia, representatives from the Russian Office of the Prosecutor General announced that they will not be prosecuted and will be heading home.4

So, according to Putin the mercenaries had illegally crossed the Belarus-Russia border, but they will not be held accountable? Am I the only one who thinks that something is not right? This simply proves that these 33 people were sent to Belarus with the blessing of the government.

During the interview, Putin also explained that the agreements signed between Russia and Belarus foresee mutual assistance both in cases of external threats and to ensure domestic stability. When answering the question asked by Lukashenko - will Russia help Belarus if needed - Putin said that Russia will fulfill its obligations.

Lukashenko asked Putin to form a reserve unit from law enforcement employees and Putin did exactly that. However, it was agreed that this reserve unit will not be engaged until the situation goes out of control. Putin stressed that until the extremists, hiding behind political slogans, cross a certain line, i.e. burn banks or seize administrative buildings, this unit will not be engaged, and currently there is no need to engage it.

Putin repeatedly stressed that all the problems in Belarus will be solved in a peaceful way, but if the protesters or any foreign government or law enforcement institution violates the law, the response will be appropriate.

He also said that in his view Belarusian law enforcement institutions are being quite reserved.

I believe Putin's last statements were the reason for this interview.

We can conclude from Putin's remarks that Russia will help Belarus by sending its army not only in case of external threats, but also if it believes that the domestic stability of Belarus is threatened. And if the unit has already been formed, this means it is in combat readiness.

This confirms the information that appeared recently about law enforcement vehicles heading in the direction of Belarus. One of these vehicle columns was sighted only 83 kilometers from the Belarusian border.5 Therefore, we can assume that Putin's reserve forces are most likely already near Belarus and ready to cross the border when ordered. It is also concerning that in case the protesters commit any violations the state authorities and law enforcement will be engaged.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Interesting 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Zintis Znotiņš Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

On a daily basis I am working as freelance independent investigative journalist. I am happy to be the Latvian patriot, born in Riga. I Have studied politics and journalism at the Latvian University. Currently, on a voluntary basis, I am helping (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What did Finland do to deserve Russian propaganda attacks?

Lukashenko's days are numbered, and so could be Putin's

God save the Belarusian people: when a madman is at the helm

In an unexpected interview Putin suggests Russian military units could enter Belarus at any moment

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 54 fans, 86 articles, 446 quicklinks, 4632 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Interesting observations. It would help to calm the situation if NATO pulled its tank battalions back from the border with Belarus. It is a provocation.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 18, 2020 at 9:22:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Jim Glover

Become a Fan
Author 504794
(Member since Feb 14, 2016), 1 fan, 143 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

"Navalny's poisoning."

I question both sides in these super power conflicts.

I have heard that German Medical conclusion was a Poison of a kind that a Russian Scientist admits he invented and I read that in Sputnik.

So Putin claims his forces had nothing to do with it. Are there other forces in Russia besides his or even rogue. Well, than why doesn't he take advantage of the situation and do an official Russian investigation other than the Doctors in Siberia saying they found no poisoning.

But did they have a test for the Russian Poison and if so, did they have an antidote ready if they found poisoning or maybe Putin could clear up if there is an antidote?

So far the media has been supporting one or the other side without real deep questioning.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 2:09:36 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 26 fans, 69 articles, 20 quicklinks, 3947 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Jim Glover:   New Content

Hey look...squirrel!

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 12:46:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 