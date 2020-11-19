THe Little People Bow Before the Kim Wits
In Search of the Chosŏn People of Lost Korea
by John Kendall
Hawkins
.
When you go away
Sick of seeing me,
I shall let you go gently, no words.
From Mount Yak in Yŏngbyŏn
An armful of azaleas
I shall gather and scatter on your path.
Step by step away
On the flowers lying before you,
Tread softly, deeply, and go.
When you go away,
Sick of seeing me,
though I die; No, I shall not shed a tear.
