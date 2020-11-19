In Search of the Chosŏn People of Lost Korea

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



When you go away

Sick of seeing me,

I shall let you go gently, no words.

From Mount Yak in Yŏngbyŏn

An armful of azaleas

I shall gather and scatter on your path.

Step by step away

On the flowers lying before you,

Tread softly, deeply, and go.

When you go away,

Sick of seeing me,

though I die; No, I shall not shed a tear.