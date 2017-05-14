Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 2 Share on Facebook 2 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (4 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   18 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Impeachment Won't Oust Trump and Pence. Here's What Will

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 3   Well Said 3   Interesting 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 5/14/17

Become a Fan
  (307 fans)

From flickr.com: FAKE DUMPTRUCK PRESIDENT -- show us your tax returns and confess your secret collusions with russia and THEN GO TO JAIL {MID-72911}
FAKE DUMPTRUCK PRESIDENT -- show us your tax returns and confess your secret collusions with russia and THEN GO TO JAIL
(Image by torbakhopper)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
There's a chance that, if the Democrats stop being really stupid, and start representing their constituents instead of corporations and the wealthy, both Donald Trump and Mike Pence could have their asses thrown out of Washington D.C.. But impeachment won't Be the way it gets done.

If the Dems get their sh*t together there's a very good chance that they will take back the House and the senate. In the past when party's president has a support rating of less than fifty percent, the president's party loses an average of 36 seats, as Evan Osnos reports in his New Yorker article, HOW TRUMP COULD GET FIRED

- Advertisement -
"Since 1946, whenever a President has had an approval rating above fifty per cent, his party has lost an average of fourteen seats in the midterms, according to Gallup; whenever the rating has been below fifty per cent, the average loss soars to thirty-six seats.

If the Dems pull it off, they will probably successfully impeach Trump and possibly Mike Pence. But impeachment didn't do much to Bill Clinton. He was acquitted in the senate because it takes a two thirds vote to convict. I don't think that will happen, even if the Dems win big.

So, we'll have a situation where Trump is laughing at the impeachment.

But that doesn't mean it'll be impossible to get rid of Trump and Pence. Impeachment wasn't the way that Nixon was removed. He resigned. That's what will have to happen with Trump and Pence.

How will they be persuaded to resign? They'll be given a choice between prosecution for crimes, prosecution that is likely to put them in jail, or they will be allowed to resign.

- Advertisement -

The way to do that is for the Democrats, after January , 2019, when they control the House and the Senate, to open up independent investigations with special prosecutors.

One of the first things they should do is to pass a version of the bill Ron Wyden offered in 2016,S.2979 - Presidential Tax Transparency Act. It requires presidential candidates to release their taxes, and if they don't the IRS is required to release them.

But it should include the requirement that the sitting president also be required to release his taxes, and if he doesn't, that the Internal Revenue Service be required to release them.

I think even Republicans may have to let that pass. Polls show that 74% of Americans want Trump to reveal his taxes and even 64% of Republicans want Trump to publicly release his taxes.

Getting Trump's taxes will set a lot in motion. By February 2019 I expect Trump will have lied and engaged in enough corruption that he will have committed crimes. Pence will very likely, out of loyalty, aid and abet him.

A special prosecutor should be able to deliver both their heads. And while the Dems are at it, they should be able to do the same to Jeff Sessions. Getting rid of him, and with a Democratic Majority in the Senate, Trump will not be able to appoint another partisan with character and values as impaired as Sessions'. I expect that Trump and Sessions will have disgusted patriotic members of the intelligence services enough so they will happily help the hearings and special prosecutors.

That's the way it needs to go, the way it very possibly will go. Impeachment will get things started, but hearings and independent prosecutors will have to finish the job.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 3   Well Said 3   Interesting 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project.

Rob Kall Wikipedia Page

Rob Kall's Bottom Up Radio Show: Over 200 podcasts are archived for downloading here, or can be accessed from iTunes. Rob is also published regularly on the Huffingtonpost.com

Rob is, with (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
11 people are discussing this page, with 18 comments  Post Comment

EyeOfTheStorm

Become a Fan
Author 70364
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Aug 20, 2011), 14 fans, 4 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1827 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

This just in from Information Clearing House linking Dutch TV Expose. Documentary on Trump racketeering involving Russian mafia.

Submitted on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 9:27:35 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 31 fans, 1 articles, 2 quicklinks, 3617 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I wouldn't hold my breath for the Dems to get their act together and forgo corporate financing. They have pretty much told us so without any indication of embarrassment.

Even if they manage to pull off your scenario, what then? More of the same neoliberal establishment criminality that brought us Trump? Oh joy.

I think a better approach is for a growing force from outside the system to pressure Trump to resign along with the rest of his administration. That would put the public in the political driver's seat.

Submitted on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 2:02:22 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (6+)
Help
 
Indent
Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 307 fans, 2274 articles, 5136 quicklinks, 5411 comments, 491 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content
You may be right. But how would this pressure be created so it would do the job and force Trump and Pence to resign?

Submitted on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 2:05:34 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Jerry Lobdill

Become a Fan
Author 4979
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 17, 2007), 16 fans, 33 articles, 82 quicklinks, 2240 comments, 11 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Rob Kall:   New Content
A lot of very bad things can happen before the 2018 election. I'm not at all sure we'll still be a credible nation by then, the way things are going. We need this settled before mid 2017 IMO.

Submitted on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 3:50:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 31 fans, 1 articles, 2 quicklinks, 3617 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Rob Kall:   New Content

The first thing that needs to happen is to get people to realize that sticking with the two corrupt parties will only lead to more stagnation and decline. That is beginning to happen which is why there is so much push back against independent news and information sources by the establishment press.

Beginning the process requires us to take a step back and develop strategies for dealing with all the usual pitfalls to organizing placed in our way by the corporate state. As Sane Progressive continues to point out, we need to first develop an ethical line that is too dear to cross. We need to define who we are and what we stand for as a people. If we try to skip over this step, we set ourselves up to continually compromise our ethics to the point of wholesale sellout which is pretty much where we are right now.

Once an ethical policy base is established, we will be in a better position to build a movement that can't be sabotaged by monied interests masquerading as progressive movements which we are seeing people being sucked into now.

We need to establish rules of the road so to speak so as to remain on the road and not diverted into a ditch.

Submitted on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 4:03:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 8 fans, 5 articles, 12 quicklinks, 640 comments, 3 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content
I don't know who or what Sane Progressive is, but your answers and comments make me want to know more, since they are always sane and well thought. I think you are spot-on with this.

Submitted on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 4:45:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
David Weaver

Become a Fan
Author 16642
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 1, 2008), 139 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Rob Kall:   New Content

It would be much better to get behind a 3rd or even a 4th party. Getting the Neolib Clintonite corrupt DNC to change isn't going to happen soon. Even if Trump and Pence are gone, next would be Ryan and then Hatch. No improvement there.

Submitted on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 4:47:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Greg Alkema

Become a Fan
Author 80948

(Member since Aug 22, 2012), 45 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

ROFLMAO ... I needed a good laugh this morning and this "look here" but don't "look there" article gave it to me. As I read it, my belief the whole Bush/Clinton crime organization needs to be imprisoned screamed at me over your "get Trump" arguments.

FYI, firing a criminal like Comey was akin to cleaning the sludge out of a sewer line. Now the swamp can drain a whole lot faster.

Personally, when I consider how Comey sent Martha Stewart to prison for LYING and how he gave Hillary a FREE PASS, I think Comey should still be charged OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE.

The sad part is Trump, like Kennedy, has put his life at risk.

Eisenhower predicted the Military/Industrial complex would STEAL OUR FREEDOM and his warning has come true.

So the real issue is: Can WE THE PEOPLE, no matter the party we favor, TAKE OUR COUNTRY BACK? Yes! And firing Comey was a good start at getting the "criminal element" out of power.

Submitted on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 3:25:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Jerry Lobdill

Become a Fan
Author 4979
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 17, 2007), 16 fans, 33 articles, 82 quicklinks, 2240 comments, 11 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Greg Alkema:   New Content
Do you think Comey was worse than Trump?

Submitted on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 3:52:37 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 8 fans, 5 articles, 12 quicklinks, 640 comments, 3 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Greg Alkema:   New Content

Well I'm certainly with you on imprisoning the Clinton/Bush crime syndicate, but I believe Trump and Co. LLC are in that same syndicate, so jail them all, I say!

I'm also with you on taking our country back - but not on the terms we took it to begin with, starting with genocide and stealing lands from the American Indians.

When Trump supporters see that they've been duped too, by the same reprehensible grade of crooks and mercenaries they accuse democrats of being, maybe we can all finally lay down "party lines" and build the country our forefathers at least tried to build to some effect with the Constitution.

Submitted on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 4:50:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
eesabi

Become a Fan
Author 81124

(Member since Aug 27, 2012), 1 fan, 103 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Rather than try to take down Trump and Pence -- how about focus on popular things that Americans want and need:

-jobs

-single payer healthcare

-a living wage

and work on that rather than trying to get trump out of office. (easier said than done, but still.) a bunch of americans voted for him - because they were desperate for change. These same people need health care and jobs - so, rather than denigrate their choice, why not work on getting them what they want? then we won't be fighting with half of the voting public.

Submitted on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 3:50:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Indent
Jerry Lobdill

Become a Fan
Author 4979
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 17, 2007), 16 fans, 33 articles, 82 quicklinks, 2240 comments, 11 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to eesabi:   New Content
Good luck!

Submitted on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 3:53:47 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Jill Herendeen

Become a Fan
Author 85573

(Member since Feb 2, 2013), 8 fans, 1397 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to eesabi:   New Content
Good point, IMHO. Also, I don't see how Trump & Pence prevent Congress from being useful. In fact, it seems to me that all this to-do about Trump/Russia/Comey/Pence is a very effective distraction from how completely useless Congress is to us.

Submitted on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 4:03:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 8 fans, 5 articles, 12 quicklinks, 640 comments, 3 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to eesabi:   New Content
Look - if they really wanted Americans to have jobs, do you think they would allow us to rape and pillage our own waters and lands to frack more oil and gas - only to ship it to our coasts and EXPORT all of our raw crude to Asia - something that will give us, at best, a few hundred thousand permanent jobs? And when these pipelines, some of them 60 years old, break? When LNG trains derail and explode, and the ensuing fireballs take lives - What then? Why aren't we keeping our oil here? Why isn't Canada? These are the questions we need to be asking. Is it worth endangering the entire planet for the profit of a few plutocrats?

Submitted on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 4:55:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Erin Harris

Become a Fan
Author 17787

(Member since Jun 26, 2008), 5 fans, 1 articles, 180 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

That today's corporate Dems seem far more recalcitrant than ever about supporting the public will -- even our most widely desired policies -- suggests to me that they want the issues ALIVE for as long as can be arranged.

This presumably has the same aims as Republicans' multi-generational kerfuffles over abortion, gays and drugs. If the odious pols and their media monstrosities ever retracted their fangs and let people simply enjoy what most say we want, there'd be no further money in it for the ruling class -- and much less convenient fodder for rabble-rousing.

Submitted on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 4:05:34 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 8 fans, 5 articles, 12 quicklinks, 640 comments, 3 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Erin Harris:   New Content
You nailed it.

Submitted on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 4:43:58 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 8 fans, 5 articles, 12 quicklinks, 640 comments, 3 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Love your idea, or ANY idea to get them out of office and/or into prison where they belong, but how much rape and pillage will they have accomplished by 2019? We don't have the luxury of that much time. The train to make us a serf state and a post apocalyptic nightmare is about to pull into the station. Congress is mostly in collusion with this plan. The center cannot hold - we need to come at it from OUTSIDE this rotting corpse of a system.

I don't know how we can ramp-up forcing an independent investigation of the many scandals these scapegraces are all involved with, but we can't depend on the other arm of the Korporate party, the Democratic Party, to do it.

We need thousands of whistleblowers and independent media to connect the dots for the people, to step up and make it impossible NOT to investigate - quickly - before the world wide web gets shut down for activists. Already, TiSA and TPP are back on the table. Time's running out.

We continue to need, and have needed for well over 100 years, a people's progressive party in the U.S. I like what Lois Gagnon says about defining our ethics and our values as a viable progressive force and building a movement from there. All else will fail if we don't, and the progressive or any other party will be as corrupt as the rest.

The main issue is, time is quickly running out for life on the planet as we know it, just with the climate change stuff. If nukes are involved, this planet may become a dead zone in the blink of an eye. Whatever happens, it has got to be swift and accurate to stop them. I wish I knew what that was, but it's not the democrats.

Submitted on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 4:31:28 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 50 fans, 58 articles, 45 quicklinks, 3092 comments, 213 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

"If the democrats" has surely become a thoroughly "worn out" one way trip to a political barren "desert in the wilderness" where the democrats have been banished to a minority in the House and Senate but sit in wait for the voters to once again call them back expecting a miraculous transformation.


It's a steep climb but the democrats are looking for the easy way up
(Image by LibertyNews.com) Permission Details DMCA

Surely with an #untrustworthy Pelosi (#Bush - "Fraudulent Justification for a War of Aggression"/Constitution -"shall be impeached") leading the democrats uphill in 2018 and 2020 let's not get dumped once again - it's a steep climb but the democrats are looking for the easy way up.

Submitted on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 4:54:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 