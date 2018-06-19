Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Immigrants & Muslims Are Trump's Jews ... Until He Comes for the Actual Jews

From Reader Supported News

From youtube.com: Heartbreaking Confessions Of Undocumented Immigrants {MID-298453}
Heartbreaking Confessions Of Undocumented Immigrants
(Image by YouTube, Channel: BuzzFeedVideo)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Make no mistake: Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions' assault on immigrant families and their "tactic" of separating parents from their children are right out of the Nazi playbook.

It's no accident US immigrations officials are telling parents they're taking kids to "bathe," then making them disappear ... and then telling their parents they will never see them again.

This ghoulish reminder of Auschwitz shames us all. It should also terrify us. And make us ACT!

However removed we may think we are, WE are next, and so are our children.

This regime loves torture and dictatorship, and aspires to both.

Thugs like these have nothing of value to offer, so they rule with hate, fear, and scapegoating.

Many of these families are coming to our borders legally seeking asylum. Some families under assault are not even immigrants, they are merely of Hispanic origin or appearance.

There's no immigrant "crisis" in the United States any more than there was a "Jewish Question" in Hitler's Germany.

Hitler needed an object of hate to become absolute ruler. Jews comprised 1% of the German population. They were handy.

Hitler spared a Jewish family doctor and a Nobel prize-winning cancer researcher (Otto Warburg) just as Trump might spare Jared Kushner and Michael Cohen.

But however much hate and terror this regime needs to generate, Trump will do it.

Like Adolph, Donald can't rule without making America hate again. Immigrants and Muslims are where he started. Hispanics, blacks, Iranians, Asians, "globalists," not to mention gays, Jehovah's Witnesses, people with disabilities ... it's all the same.

Their -- OUR -- time will come.

The regime's real need is to hide its complete inability to govern. And to divide and distract the population.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

opednews.com

Harvey is a lifelong activist who speaks, writes and organizes widely on energy, the environment, election protection, social justice, grass-roots politics and natural healing, personal and planetary.He hosts "California Solartopia" at KPFK-Pacifica and "Green Power & Wellness" atprn.fm. (more...)
 

Jill Herendeen

(Member since Jul 18, 2008), 21 fans, 1 articles, 2838 comments, 1 diaries


  New Content

ALL ways to pit the 99% against each other are WONDERFUL for the ruling 1%...otherwise, the 99% might get together and go after THEM.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 19, 2018 at 9:14:49 PM

