 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 1/24/21

If I Became President of the United States: Here's What I Would Do

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 4682
Message Frosty Wooldridge
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

Our country stands on the edge of a cliff racially, economically, environmentally, sociologically, culturally and linguistically. We also face, along with the rest of the world, the greatest threat to our existence as to "catastrophic climate destabilization."

With all of our horrific problems breathing down our throats, it's time for our U.S. Congressional critters to put away their childish, immature and openly useless liberal or conservative badgesand work toward the common good of all Americans. If we're going to pull our rear-ends out of the mess that we've created over the past 50 years, we better get cracking.

Checklist
Checklist
(Image by Pixabay: geralt)   Details   DMCA

First, I would create an annual "Solve America's Problems" conference of all the finest minds in academics, corporations, environmental experts, climate change specialists, language, cultural, jobs, infrastructure specialists, species extinction experts, economists and dozens of other areas that need ideasand charge them with solutions to every category that needs be solved. I would want solutions, not bickering. I would promote working together rather than competing. I would work those solutions into the national fabric.

Second, I would pull all our troops out of the middle east. I wouldn't waste another young man's or woman's life in those senseless wars. Aren't the 114,000 military suicides along with 8,500 combat deaths in the past 20 years reason enough to stop the insanity of Iraq and Afghanistan? I would decommission 700 military bases in over 80 countries around the world to take our noses out of everyone else's business. I would maintain bases that need to protect NATO and other important areas.

Third, I would engage the finest educators' minds in solutions to our inner cities, rampant poverty, endless pregnancies, life-long welfare recipients, redundant job creation such as vocational technical schools, textiles, manufacturing, transportation and all aspects of American society. We need to harness minorities with some kind of educational mandates, separate gender schools, orphanages and disciplined educational systems where every student receives and cares about his or her education that will propel them into a reasonable job with livable salaries. I would place a high priority on birth control education in order to stop 7 out of 10 minority children being fatherless.

Fourth, we need to reduce the Defense Department costs from $750 billion annually to $500 billion annually. We may enjoy the most powerful military in the world, but we're rotting inside our own country. Let's spend that $250 billion on our people, their jobs, new schools, new recreation centers and viable options for all American youth.

Fifth, we need to call for a total halt on all legal and illegal immigration into the United States for 20 years. We need to enforce our laws on the books, U.S. Code 8 , Section 1324, E-Verify and more laws already on the books that stop illegal employers from raping our system with billions in illegal labor that benefits them, but penalizes all American taxpayers. We need to make it more consequential to break our employment laws.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Frosty Wooldridge Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Frosty Wooldridge Bio: Frosty Wooldridge possesses a unique view of the world, cultures and families in that he has bicycled around the globe 100,000 miles, on six continents and six times across the United States in the past 30 years. His books (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Over-Population Exponentially Increases Air Pollution

Growing Illiteracy in America: Creating entrenched poverty

U.S. economy in trouble and why

Part 1: Overpopulation in 21st century America--our risky future

Who is to blame for $4.00 a gallon gas? How about $10.00 a gallon?

What America will look like in 2050--fractured nation, multiple languages

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 