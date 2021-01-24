If I Became President of the United States: Here's What I Would Do

Our country stands on the edge of a cliff racially, economically, environmentally, sociologically, culturally and linguistically. We also face, along with the rest of the world, the greatest threat to our existence as to "catastrophic climate destabilization."

With all of our horrific problems breathing down our throats, it's time for our U.S. Congressional critters to put away their childish, immature and openly useless liberal or conservative badgesand work toward the common good of all Americans. If we're going to pull our rear-ends out of the mess that we've created over the past 50 years, we better get cracking.

First, I would create an annual "Solve America's Problems" conference of all the finest minds in academics, corporations, environmental experts, climate change specialists, language, cultural, jobs, infrastructure specialists, species extinction experts, economists and dozens of other areas that need ideasand charge them with solutions to every category that needs be solved. I would want solutions, not bickering. I would promote working together rather than competing. I would work those solutions into the national fabric.

Second, I would pull all our troops out of the middle east. I wouldn't waste another young man's or woman's life in those senseless wars. Aren't the 114,000 military suicides along with 8,500 combat deaths in the past 20 years reason enough to stop the insanity of Iraq and Afghanistan? I would decommission 700 military bases in over 80 countries around the world to take our noses out of everyone else's business. I would maintain bases that need to protect NATO and other important areas.

Third, I would engage the finest educators' minds in solutions to our inner cities, rampant poverty, endless pregnancies, life-long welfare recipients, redundant job creation such as vocational technical schools, textiles, manufacturing, transportation and all aspects of American society. We need to harness minorities with some kind of educational mandates, separate gender schools, orphanages and disciplined educational systems where every student receives and cares about his or her education that will propel them into a reasonable job with livable salaries. I would place a high priority on birth control education in order to stop 7 out of 10 minority children being fatherless.

Fourth, we need to reduce the Defense Department costs from $750 billion annually to $500 billion annually. We may enjoy the most powerful military in the world, but we're rotting inside our own country. Let's spend that $250 billion on our people, their jobs, new schools, new recreation centers and viable options for all American youth.

Fifth, we need to call for a total halt on all legal and illegal immigration into the United States for 20 years. We need to enforce our laws on the books, U.S. Code 8 , Section 1324, E-Verify and more laws already on the books that stop illegal employers from raping our system with billions in illegal labor that benefits them, but penalizes all American taxpayers. We need to make it more consequential to break our employment laws.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).