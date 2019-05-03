 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News    H2'ed 5/3/19

If He Doesn't Release His Taxes, Trump Might Not Be On The Ballot

By     (# of views)   3 comments
Author 512627
Tax Return Protester
Tax Return Protester
(Image by Flickr)   Details   DMCA
One way to prevent Donald Trump from getting re-elected is to ensure he isn't on the ballot.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), 25 states are considering legislation requiring presidential and vice-presidential candidates release their tax returns in order to appear on primary or general election ballots.

New Jersey state Sen. Loretta Weinberg, a co-sponsor of the bill in her state, asserted:

"It is so obvious with this president that had voters known some of what seem to be his business interests, he may not have been elected president."

NCSL policy specialist, Dan Diorio, said:

"Nearly every bill has been introduced by Democrats, in reaction to President Donald Trump's refusal to release his tax returns as per the custom of previous presidential candidates."

Washington state Senate passed a bill last month requiring candidates to release five years of returns before they could appear on the state's primary or general election ballot.

Every major party candidate for president since 1980 has released his and her tax returns despite there being no federal law requiring it.

Joseph J. Thorndike, director of the Tax Analysts' Tax History Project, stated:

"Every other major party nominee since then has released complete tax returns: not just summaries, not just a Form 1040, but the whole thing. That's been standard practice and that's what voters have come to expect."

The Internal Revenue Service Manual confirms most presidents since the 1970s have released their returns despite presidents and vice presidents being automatically subject to annual audits.

What is a law, though, is that which permits the House Ways and Means Committee to formally demand the IRS submit to Congress tax returns of any American--including the president.

This is what House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal did twice last month, demanding IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig release six years of Trump's tax returns by 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 23.

Both times, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continued to violate the law by refusing to comply.

States considering legislation requiring candidates release their tax returns might be a logistical key.

 

Ted Millar is poet and teacher. His poetry has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices Project. He is also a contributor to Liberal America and Liberal Nation (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Susan Lee Schwartz

Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 24 fans, 17 articles, 3740 quicklinks, 6912 comments, 2 diaries
  New Content

Way to go

As our Congress i purchased by the power elite, let the states lead the way.

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 6:25:04 PM

Author 0
don curry

Author 47338

(Member since Apr 8, 2010), 1 fan, 714 comments
  New Content

This article is accidentally honest. "Most presidents since the 1970s have released their returns." that means some didn't. FDR never released his taxes. They were released after his death.

What exactly are you imagining that Trump is hiding? He has been audited, as any Billionaire is, constantly, by the IRS. Do you imagine that the professional accountants of the IRS will overlook some criminality that the self-serving partisans will find.

Mueller had access to Trump's tax returns and certainly investigated them in a broader context than the IRS, reverse engineering their investigation from the possibility of undue criminal influence, with 500 witnesses and more subpoenas and was unable to find anything.

You just don't like that Trump is the president, and are willing to destroy anything to get what reality to match your delusions. You are ensuring his reelection in 2020, unless you can come up with any strategy besides resistance.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:14:12 AM

Author 0
Ted Millar

Author 512627
(Member since Dec 10, 2018), 50 articles, 3 comments
Reply to don curry:   New Content

I wouldn't saw my honesty is "accidental." While technically you're correct in your premise that "some didn't," FDR is a poor example since he was long dead by the 1970s.


Perhaps I can also reiterate what I stated about "Every major party candidate for president since 1980 has released his and her tax returns despite there being no federal law requiring it."


Here I am referring to candidates, not incumbents.


I will refer you to the paragraph that states: "What is a law, though, is that which permits the House Ways and Means Committee to formally demand the IRS submit to Congress tax returns of any American--including the president."


So, it isn't a matter of choice. He has to.


Submitted on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 2:53:14 AM

Author 0
