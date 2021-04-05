I think this author is whistling past the graveyard. Seventy-five million voters in alliance with a controlling fraction of the government, and with two-thirds of the corporate structure behind it, is not just a misguided fringe operation: It is the most powerful coalition in the country! Perhaps that is why, even when they lose, Republicans still call all the shots, set the agendas, and have the final say-so on all legislation, all appointments, etc? The idea that it is Republicans who have to do something is delusional liberal nonsense. The Republicans are happily sitting in the catbird seat just waiting to slap down any and all Democratic ideas they don't like, which is to say, all of them, including those that Republicans favored when they were in power. It's time to get real here. The default position in American politics is to be silently racist, play the wedge issues, keep all politics local and close to the vest, and don't allow the Democrats to breathe. Keep the inchoate pressure on them. Lie, steal, blackmail, collude with the enemy: all is fair when playing against the weakest team in politics, the Democrats. This Reagan strategy has worked to perfection and is still working now. It is the Democrats that must redefine themselves, not the Republicans. The Republicans know who they are. They are a tribe of pre-Reconstruction racists, who have stopped the clock and will keep it that way until the Democrats stand up and fight them on equal ideological terms. Are the Democrats going to continue trying to triangulate for the 75 million racist white votes, or, are they going to take a moral stand against this evil? We already know the answer. They will continue straddling the white tribal fence, pointing the fingers only at the racists on the other side. Straddling this triangular fence has only given infinite power to the Blue dogs like Joe Manchion. It is a colossally sad counter-strategy. In order to be treated like equals, Democrats have no choice but to split-off from their racist brothers on the other side of that tribal fence and stand up on their hind legs and fight toe-to-toe for what they believe in, whatever that is. And so far no one knows what the hell that is?