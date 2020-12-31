 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 12/31/20

I Object

By Bernie Sanders
Author 7111
From Reader Supported News

Bernie Sanders
(Image by Gage Skidmore from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Last night, the House of Representatives, with a two-thirds majority of 275 to 134, voted in a bi-partisan way to increase the direct payments going to working families from $600 per adult to $2,000 per adult.

The House did the right thing. I congratulate them. Now it is time for the Senate to step up to the plate and do what the American people overwhelmingly want us to do.

Earlier today, I spoke on the Senate floor urging Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring this bill to a vote. Now I am asking you to join me:

Please add your name to tell Mitch McConnell to let the Senate vote on increasing direct payments to $2,000 for working people across the country. This is important.

As a result of the pandemic, tens of millions of Americans have lost their jobs and their incomes. In the middle of the winter, families now face the threat of eviction and the possibility of being thrown out in the streets.

Hunger in America is at the highest level that it has been for decades with moms and dads struggling to feed their kids, and working families lining up mile after mile to get emergency food packages.

We are even seeing an increase in grocery store shoplifting as desperate Americans try to keep their families from going hungry -- all of this taking place in the wealthiest country in the history of the world.

In the last number of years, as people know, Congress has provided massive tax breaks for the wealthiest people in this country. That is one of the reasons why we currently have higher income and wealth inequality than any time since the 1920s.

Inequality has grown worse during this pandemic, with many in the billionaire class seeing their wealth increase by hundreds of billions of dollars while Americans struggle to put food on the table.

Congress has also given enormous tax breaks to large corporations so the biggest companies in this country pay zero dollars in federal income taxes.

We have also passed the largest military budget in the history of our country at $740 billion, more than the military budgets of the next 10 nations combined.

Meanwhile, half a million Americans are homeless, and half of working families are struggling to survive paycheck to paycheck.

Bernie Sanders is the independent U.S. Senator from Vermont. He is the longest serving independent member of Congress in American history. He is a member of the Senate's Budget, Veterans, Environment, Energy, and H.E.L.P. (Health, Education, Labor and Pensions) Committees.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
