[HumanRights] ICJ, ICC, my emotional presentation with images from Gaza genocide and more

We reached 88,000 Palestinian civilian casualties (29,700 killed and 57,800 injured) in Gaza: that is 3.5% of the population of 2.3 million. That is equivalent to killing 12.5 million US citizens. And 70% of residential buildings destroyed!!! If that is not genocide/holocaust, we do not know what is genocide. On Eastern Orthodox Christmas eve (Saturday 6 January), we still held our weekly briefing on Gaza (69 attended). Since it is three months since the carpet bombing of Gaza started, I decided to focus less on analysis and focus on the people of Gaza. 88,000 casualties and 1.9 million homeless are not numbers; they are/were great people with dreams, and life. So I selected few pictures and stories (not seen in Western Media) enough for a half hour presentation and the latter part of it is also inspiring stories of Gaza. But it was very emotional and twice I could barely speak. You can watch this 1/2 hour presentation here: tu.be/JewOvtJs3Qg (next week we go back to analysis and I explain why an imposed solution from outside is coming). Part of it has to do with the ICJ and ICC and the other items below:

1) Several countries belatedly joined South Africa call for genocide trial at International Court of Justice (ICJ). Here is John Mearsheimer detailed analysis of why this court case will succeed: rsheimer.substack.com/p/genocide-in-gaza ICJ complaint against Israel (brought by the government of South Africa): .icj-cij.org/index.php/node/203394 and to watch the ICJ hearing for provisional measures requested by south africa- next Thursday and Friday live: .ly/48kg5Yo

2) The International Criminal Court (ICC) is now accepting online reports of war crimes. Injury, loss of life, and property destruction are all war crimes, which you can report. Whether the crime happened this year or since June 13, 2014, the International Criminal Court is obligated to accept all credible submissions. Justice For All has just issued a tool kit to submit victims and survivors claims of the Israeli aggression to the ICC. Download Now .justiceforall.org/icc-submissions/

3) 57.5% of Israeli Jewish public actually think Israeli military is not doing enough killing (genocide) and 34% think it is about right! So 94% agree with genocide .facebook.com/reel/263941703057280 The long history of Zionist proposals to ethnically cleanse the Gaza Strip (and of course all of Palestine of its indigenous people) click here and see my book (from 20 years ago) that explains why such a racist society will not succeed and has started to fall apart: siyeh.org/sharingthelandofcanaan/

4) Palestinians globally are awakening and leading the global intifada/uprising. Soon we must impose elections that are inclusive of all parties nationalist and islamist to elect a representative leadership (this is self-determination). If this is to be done under the umbrella of the PLO, the first thing that needs to be done is have an emergency leadership including all parties to restructure the PLO in a way to remove all the previous undemocratic decisions including restoring the original charter of the PLO (never legally amended).

5) The protracted struggle is also eroding western governance, free speech, and democracy (and the trust between government and people). Western nations are threatened internally when citizens cannot express anti-racist (i.e. anti Zionist) opinions or call for boycott of an apartheid regime or refuse to call resistance to illegal occupation and colonization as "terrorism". Here is Robert Reich on how wealthy Jewish Zionist donors got rid of Harvard President (so much for democracy and academic freedoms in the US!) click here and the state department has said about 300 American citizens, legal permanent residents and their immediate family members remain in Gaza, at risk from ground fighting, airstrikes and widening starvation and thirst in the besieged territory. The US State Department does not care about those but they do care about five dual US/Israeli citizens who are colonial settlers and war criminals held by the resistance forces in Gaza.

Peace will have to be IMPOSED by forcing a ceasefire throughout the region and forcing implementation of International law and UN resolutions (sorry, no going back to negotiations between the Israeli fascist government and a quisling corrupt Palestinian authority). The US had many previous chances to bring peace and still can do it to force a ceasefire by ending arming the Israeli ultra-right wing government and providing diplomatic and military cover for genocide and escalation while saying they do not want a (regional) escalation. Here is an article worth reading and learning from the North Ireland situation click here Here is Mearsheimer again about why there is no two-state solution .youtube.com/watch?v=F-Rj5LibR1o and Max Blumenthal tells it like it is .youtube.com/watch?v=AHpTnY8uoCM and Dr. Sara Roy of Harvard (author of De-development of Gaza): The Long War on Gaza .nybooks.com/online/2023/12/19/the-long-war-on-gaza

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine siyeh.org estinenature.org facebook pages Personal .facebook.com/mazin.qumsiyeh.9 Institute .facebook.com/PIBS.PMNH