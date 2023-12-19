[HumanRights] Christmas Prayer and more Dr. Qumsiyeh

ISRAEL IS USING US WEAPONS AND DIPLOMATIC COVER TO DO THIS HOLOCAUST

Please keep reading, seening (do not look away), keep writing, keep sharing, keep acting, keep staying human. Even if all you can give is one hour a day.

Letter to Gaza I wrote 23 October 2023 click here But the orgy of slaughter of Palestitinians since October accelerated and is expected to get worse over the coming weeks of global "holidays" (The Jewish state does not believe in a Christmas or new year truce). The perpetrators gloat actually about the efficiency and scale of destruction and even threatening to do more in the West Bank (already started including in Bethlehem and Jerusalem), and to do the same in Yemen and Lebanon (two countries obeying international oblibgations and law by trying with meager resources to stop the genocide/holocaust that started in Gaza). Horrifying "firebelt" bombing of whole neighborhoods (including schools, hospitals, electric grids etc), starvation, and disease have not been used on such scale since the war on the people of Vietnam. But this is not Vietnam where the Vietnamese had direct support in resisting. This is a besieged tiny enclave with very few governments standing with it (though more and more people do). This is an area less than the size of metropolitan San Francisco with 2.3 million people (most of them ethnically cleansed in 1948 to create "Israel" and half of them children) undergoing a deliberate policy of starvation and thirst and having 75,000 tons of explosives (equivalent to more than 2 nuclear bombs) dropped on them. Diseases now afflicting hundreds of thousands, >8000 children murdered, >55,000 civilians injured. Israel intentionally destroyed medical facilities to ensure more deaths to those injured or suffering from diseases. Israel (self declared Jewish state) is using US supplied Jets and bombs (painted with Jewish symbols) and US diplomatic cover to commit this holocaust (even as this violates US law and international law). I repeat: ISRAEL IS USING US WEAPONS AND DIPLOMATIC COVER TO DO THIS HOLOCAUST. (see ongaza.org for more). Complicit western governments and the criminl state wat us to believe weare helpless tobstop this genocide. Indeed many people may feel helpless. Some can't sleep. some shut off the images of suffering. But this time in human history is so pivotal and its ramification so large that we MUST not look away and we must act. Each in their own way. See letter I wrote to the global community earlier: click here See Caitlin Johnsons pledge not to look away: click here and Craig Murray on how we can stop this genocide: click here

We must elevate and increase the pressure. The US government can put a stop to it with few words from President Biden telling his secretary of Defense to stop the delivery of all bombs/weapons to Israel and for his secretary of state to stop blocking UN resolutions.Please flood them with letters. They must stop this genocide, we must stop this genocide/holocaust. Each in his/her way.

This Week in Palestine is a magazine that for years has published brilliant articles on life, culture, and heritage of Palestine (in an era of attempts to dehumanize and eliminate Palestinians to steal the land). Their last two issues focused on Gaza. sweekinpalestine.com/

Social media is replete with information which we must disseminate widely click here .instagram.com/reel/C0rf0NmO9bB/

Pity the nation... ular-resistance.blogspot.com/2021/10/pity-nation.html

Christmas greeting from Bethlehem 2008 (15 years ago!): siyeh.org/christmasunderoccupation/ 2023 (recent) click here

Christmas Prayer by Rev. Judith Elia

Father Mother God Elohim Allah Allaha Elat Abwoon D'bwashmaya The One who cannot be Named and the Unnamable One Creator Sustainer and Destroyer The One who rains and shines on All of Us The Force of Goodness, Justice and Mercy, To Thee We Pray for an end to this War in the Holy Land.

We Pray that Peace will Prevail on Earth and that Humans will end the monumental destruction and suffering caused by Wars.

We pray for forgiveness and an end to revenge killing and settler colonialism.

May we beat our guns and drones into Plowshares.

We pray for the people living in Israel and for the return of the hostages and the healing of the hearts and souls of the Jewish Nation.

May forgiveness be our common bond and Love of neighbor be our greatest concern.

May Truth be our Religion.

May we practice the Ten Commandments.

May we live the Golden Rule.

We pray for a peaceful passing into Eternal Life for the 19,088 civilians (nearly half of them children) and the 54,450 civilians injured in Gaza.

We pray and give thanks for the Angels of Mercy, the 300 health care workers, 92 journalists, 135 U.N. workers, and 35 Civil defense staff (rescue/fire crew).

We give thanks for their service to the people of Gaza.

There is no greater Love than this to lay down one's life for a friend.

We pray for the protection of the 600 Christians sheltering without food in a Church in Gaza city.

We pray for a mother Nahida Anton and her daughter Samar Anton killed recently in the church courtyard and all those hurt or injured at the Sisters of Mother Theresa church and convent.

We pray for compassion and mercy for all those diverse humans sheltering in Bethlehem today and throughout the Holy Land that all may be safe, all may be fed, and may all have their basic human needs met.

We pray for the Sanctity of the Holy Land.

May compassion well up and forgiveness flow to heal the hearts of all people, May Love may find room to be born in the Holy Land this Christmas.

May the Church of the Nativity be safe from harm.

May we contemplate the deeper meaning of this violence in the place of the birth of Jesus Christ.

May we look into our own hearts and souls and do the work within and without to bring Peace.

Please join me in this prayer for Peace within, between and among all living Beings now and forever. Amen.

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh