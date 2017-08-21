Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   3 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

How to Remove Trump

By       Message Robert B. Reich     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 8/21/17

Author 47089
Become a Fan
  (121 fans)

From Robert Reich Blog

From flickr.com: Donald Trump- Caricature {MID-154019}
Donald Trump- Caricature
(Image by flickr.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

With Republicans controlling both houses of Congress, it's unlikely Trump will be impeached or thrown out of office on grounds of mental impairment. At least any time soon.

Yet there's another way Trump can be effectively removed. He can be made irrelevant.

It's already starting to happen. The howling manchild who occupies the Oval Office is being cut off and contained.

- Advertisement -

Trump no longer has a working majority in the Senate because several Senate Republicans have decided the hell with him.

Three Republican Senators voted against repealing the Affordable Care Act, dooming his effort. Almost all voted to restrict his authority over Russian sanctions.

They're also pushing forward with their own inquiry into Trump's Russian connections. Republican senators Thom Tillis and Lindsay Graham have even joined Democrats in introducing legislation to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller from being fired.

- Advertisement -

Republicans in the House won't fund his wall. Many refuse to increase the national debt in order to pay for his promised tax cuts.

After Charlottesville, many more are willing to criticize him publicly. Last week Tennessee's Bob Corker, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, even questioned Trump's "stability" and "competence," saying Trump hasn't shown he understands "the character of this nation" and that without that understanding, "Our nation is going to go through great peril."

The Washington Post's Dan Balz reports that GOP leaders are "personally wrestling with the trade-offs of making a cleaner separation with the president."

It helps that Republican patrons in big business are deserting Trump in droves. Last week, CEOs bolted his advisory councils. Many issued sharp rebukes of Trump.

These are the people who raise big bucks for the GOP. Their dumping Trump makes it easier for elected Republicans to do so, too.

Even James Murdoch, the 21st Century Fox CEO whose media outlets include Fox News, the Wall Street Journal, and The New York Post -- among the loudest mouthpieces for Trump -- is ditching him.

- Advertisement -

Last Thursday Murdoch wrote "what we watched last week in Charlottesville and the reaction to it by the president of the United States concern all of us as Americans and free people," and pledged $1 million to the Anti-Defamation League.

This doesn't mean Fox News or the Wall Street Jounal will call for Trump's ouster. It does mean their commentators and editorial writers now have clear license to criticize him.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://robertreich.org/

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Republican's Big Lies About Jobs (And Why Obama Must Repudiate Them)

Paul Ryan Still Doesn't Get It

What Mitt Romney Really Represents

What to Do About Disloyal Corporations

The Gas Wars

The Minimum Wage, Guns, Healthcare, and the Meaning of a Decent Society

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 71 fans, 133 articles, 3085 quicklinks, 12647 comments, 179 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
I'm not worried. McMaster will keep the war machine going, with help from our provressives. Not to mention The NY Times.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 21, 2017 at 3:25:31 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Kenneth Morris

Become a Fan
Author 506896

(Member since Oct 15, 2016), 5 articles, 118 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

We define this problem a little differently, but converge on the solution.

Our different definitions turn on the polls. I think you are mistaken to write that Trump's polled support is dropping, or is in the low 30s. The opposite is a fairly consistent Trump fact, and has been since his campaign. It is that the more outrageous he is and the more he's called on it, the higher his poll numbers go.

We've just seen this again with Charlottesville. His poll numbers actually strengthened. No, they didn't strengthen by much, and Trump appears to have a ceiling of around 40% (minus war or a similar national rallying around the president). But his popularity with his base strengthened after Charlottesville, as it does whenever he's attacked for his outrageous antics. And again, this happened during his campaign too.

The problem the left and center have is therefore being unable to oppose him in any way that doesn't backfire and strengthen him. A related problem is that ignoring him and waiting for him to self-destruct doesn't work either. For the most part Hillary tried this strategy, and she lost.

I have therefore formed the opinion that, in addition to super polite reasoned criticism, the best strategy for opposing Trump is simply to ignore him, and articulate an alternative vision almost as if he doesn't exist. You know, just treat him as a heckler not worth attending to and go on about the public business.

I also notice that Republicans seem to be doing this. Most of the Republicans who spoke out against racism in the aftermath of Charlottesville didn't even mention Trump. They just made their points as if Trump didn't exist. And I think this is the most effective way to deal with him.

Trump and his supporters thrive on combat. If we try to combat them, we're therefore operating on their turf where they're strongest. It looks like it's more effective to just make an end run around Trump and his deplorables as if they didn't exist, which they don't except for buffoonery. Why flatter and embolden this with confrontation when we can just ignore it?

Submitted on Monday, Aug 21, 2017 at 4:26:29 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 10 fans, 19 articles, 1755 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

"Almost all (Republicans) voted to restrict his authority over Russian sanctions?" Robert, how many Democrats also voted as well to continue this Empire's creating and funding endless wars, and protecting transnational criminal Cabals while usurping our Treasure, Commons and Inalienable Rights for profit for the few.

Russia really, shooting wars, possible obliteration as a species? For what purpose? How about answering to the American citizens how many has voted on these issues. More importantly just who is actually working for the citizens.

We can walk and chew gum at the same time. We can tackle other important issues as well. How about the DNC's fleecing of Democrat voters as well as many Independents and trillions of dollars missing or unaccounted from our Treasure?

Robert, just who are you talking to?

Submitted on Monday, Aug 21, 2017 at 5:18:53 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 