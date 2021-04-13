 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

How to Pass Gun Control Legislation

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 84384
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joel Joseph

Gun control
Gun control
(Image by davidmulder61)   Details   DMCA

(Mr. Joseph has led the effort to pass two federal laws, the Country of Origin Labeling Act and the American Automobile Labeling Act)

Even though the vast majority of American people support gun control, the Senate will never provide 60 votes for gun control legislation. The only way to pass legislation in the U.S. Senate is through budget reconciliation. The Senate filibuster effectively requires a 60-vote super-majority for the passage of most legislation in the Senate, but budget reconciliation provides a process to prevent the use of the filibuster and thereby allow the passage of a bill with simple majority support in the Senate.

Reconciliation bills can be passed on spending, revenue and federal debt limit laws. In other words tax and spending bills only need 50 votes to pass the Senate.

Gun Control as a Budget Bill

Representative Carolyn Maloney (D, New York) and Senator Edward Markey (D, Massachusetts) have recently introduced the Gun Violence Prevention Research Act, a bill to fund a study by the Center for Disease Control on firearms safety and gun violence prevention. This bill has a price tag of $50 million that puts it in the budget reconciliation bill category. The Gun Violence Prevention bill should be a part of much larger, more comprehensive gun control-budget bill.

I propose a 500% tax on assault weapons. If we can't ban them, we can tax them to death. Two hundred and two years ago Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall in the landmark case of McCulloch v. Maryland wrote that, "the power to tax involves the power to destroy."

In addition to taxing weapons, the federal government can also appropriate billions of dollars to buy back assault weapons and fund an advertising campaign to encourage gun owners to give up their military-style weapons.

We could similarly impose a very high tax on large capacity magazines. The federal government could impose a tax of $300 on a magazine that holds 30 bullets, $1,000 on a magazine that holds 100 bullets, encouraging gun owners to stick with magazines with ten bullets.

Funding Background Checks

Congress can pass a law requiring that all gun purchasers, including those between private citizens, to pay for a background check. For example, the U.S. government could charge $50 for a background check, a fee for a service. We pay for driver's tests, why not charge for background checks? This revenue could be used for gun safety programs, or to fund the buy-back program for assault weapons.

Congress can also enact a tax on gun owners who do not carry liability insurance for their weapons. The Supreme Court used the power to tax to uphold the Affordable Care Act's fine on those who did not have health insurance (Congress later repealed the health insurance mandate). A tax on uninsured gun owners could be $500 per year or more. Every state mandates that car owners have liability insurance because cars injure people. Guns kill and maim as many people as cars do. Mandatory liability insurance for gun owners is fair and reasonable because guns are an exceptionally dangerous product.

Congress could also impose a stiff tax on bullets, doubling or tripling the cost of ammunition.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Joel Joseph Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Chairman, Made in the USA Foundation, economist and lawyer, author of ten books and hundreds of articles.
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Trumps and Jared Kushner Cheated Their Way into Elite Colleges

Outsourcing Obamacare

Red Nose Day Gives Black Eye to Walgreens and NBC

Shame on Ralph Lauren and the US Open

Great American Products to Buy Labor Day Weekend

U.S Trade Deficit Causes Income Inequality

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 