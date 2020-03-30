How to Make a Positive Difference with Your Writing



I love writing

(Image by pixabay) Details DMCA



It doesn't matter if you are a blogger or related to some other media; the main point of writing is to make an impact and improve other people's lives. Writing about stuff that you have personally gone through helps other people learn from your mistakes and come out a better person. Everyone has a story to tell, and no matter what you may think, your story has the power to affect millions of people if you know how to express it in the right words.

Most of the social media posts like the photos that we share or the stories that we tell show the better side of our lives. However, there are thousands of people who go through tragedy, and their stories are equally important. Here are the three basic rules that you need to follow if you want your words to make an impact.

When you write, you need to keep in mind what the readers want from you. You need to get your message across the right way without hurting other people's sentiments. I have seen a lot of people who shy away from telling their stories just because they are afraid of the consequences they will have to face. If you think that you have something you want to share with the world, you can do so by using a pseudonym or anonymous platforms without revealing your identity.

The second thing that you should do is to find a topic that you feel passionate about. If you want to connect with people through your words emotionally, you need to make sure that you like writing about that subject. It will increase the chances of you to follow up on your actions and make a positive difference in the world.

If you want to strike the heart of your readers, you need to convey your story in a way that relates to them, and they can find comfort from it. Suppose that you are writing about a sensitive topic like workplace harassment, you need to transform your story so that your readers can see how you managed to get out of it. It will give them the confidence to do the same. It is best if you know who you are writing for and what your readers want from you so that you can write about what matters the most to them.