How to Legally Repost User-Generated Content on Instagram

User-Generated Content (UGC) is both statistically and strategically a better way to increase audience interaction, build trust and engage them with the brand compared to branded advertising.

When your users share posts relating to your products or hashtag campaign, you are marketing your brand by using content generated by your user while you repost it. But did you adhere to the legalities involved?

Though the rules around reposting content on Instagram are a gray area, there are still regulations framed to protect against copyright infringement and violation of intellectual property rights. Therefore, it is important to seek permissions first and give required credits wherever due. It is done to maintain the creators' authenticity, as it should not look like you are stealing their work.

Hence, following the protocols is a must to maximize your UGC-related social media-marketing efforts.

To know and understand the rules relating to reposting on Instagram, keep reading.

What Kind Of Content Can You Repost on Instagram?

UGC has a higher chance of getting converted in comparison to non-UGC posts. But understanding under what circumstances can it be used while reposting to improve the brands' market standing is essential. Some criteria under which brands can repost are:

Posts that have a direct relation with the brand. Content generated by the user mentioning the brand. Content that matches the brands' opinion. Posts that captivate the mind of the audience positively. Content following the hashtag campaign launched by the brand.

How Can You Repost User-Generated Content Without Getting Into Any Legal Fuss?

#1 Educate Yourself Of The Legalities:

While there is no binding norm for reposting any content generated by users, some guidelines must follow to take care of your brand's social standing. First things first, you and your marketing personnel need to educate yourself of the legal processes involved and the level-headedness you have while reposting any piece of content owned by someone else.

When a user produces and uploads any content relating to your brand, the ownership rights are vested with the user. This also implies that they are entitled to revenue and other benefits that might follow post take the post live.

Suppose a brand attempts to reuse its content without taking any prior permission. In that case, they might end up landing in a troubled position, especially if the owner starts earning revenue from the content.

