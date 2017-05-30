- Advertisement -

Jimmy Carter recently gives a genuinely brilliant explanation of how we got Trump, and the host of the cable show does an admirable job of expounding on Carter's perspective.

Yes, we already know this. But it's as good a summary as I've heard of the obvious.

- Advertisement -

He explains the rise of authoritarianism:

He discusses the disparity between rich people and poor people, the disparity in income-- leading to good, decent, hard working people feeling they are being cheated... especially after the stupid decision of the Supreme Court on Citizens United.

Things in which we used to have complete faith have been distorted by unequal treatment of the rich...

People were willing to take a chance and abandon democracy to try something else...

- Advertisement -