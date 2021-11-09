How imperialist propaganda weaponizes genocide to justify war

The imperialists have a weapon more powerful than the atomic bomb. It's called propaganda. The type of propaganda that's been fine-tuned by decades of practice in false flags, fabricated atrocity stories, and glorifications of militarism. With the onset of the new cold war, and its correlating advancements in the high-tech sector, the U.S. empire's cognitive warfare has taken on unprecedented scope and subtlety. Should aspiring U.S. revolutionaries succumb to the deceptions this manipulation matrix is laying down for us, the movement towards proletarian revolution in the imperial center will succumb to the same fate of the socialist projects Washington has destroyed.

Zionism's exploitation of the Holocaust

The empire's biggest tactic in this weaponization of the mind is to exploit people's empathy. The Zionist state, which was founded around the same time that the CIA's disinformation campaigns began, has pioneered this practice.

Ronen Berelovich is a Jew whose family extensively lost members in the Holocaust. In his 2009 documentary The Zionist Story, he recounts that he grew up in Israel, then used Hitler's crime against his family as a rationale for serving in the occupation's military. He then became a member of the anti-Zionist movement, with the documentary being his way of attempting to rectify his wrongdoings. In it, he concludes:

In terms of racism, there is no difference between apartheid South Africa and Zionist Israel. The Zionists, however, have the biggest weapon that was not available to South African apartheid. Bigger than F-16s, tanks, and nuclear missiles put together. It's called the Holocaust. The Holocaust allows Zionists to manipulate world public opinion, and to stifle any possible open discussion. It is simply their biggest asset. Today, to be an anti-Zionist is construed as being antisemitic, and to be antisemitic can send you to prison in Europe.

The Holocaust is such a useful tool for the Zionists because only monsters willfully deny it; it's a product of capitalism's darkest side in fascism, an incomprehensible evil that needs to be protected from erasure by any means necessary. And the Zionists are eager to exploit this extreme emotional power that the Holocaust holds, using it as a weapon to demobilize resistance towards the genocide, regional belligerence, and illegal annexations that Israel perpetrates. The forces of capital behind Israel's formation have taken one of the horrors that capital has created, and wielded its historical trauma as a bludgeon to fortify a fresh batch of such horrors within occupied Palestine.

The imperialists aim to replicate this manipulation model across every other front of their wars, including the empire's internal war against communism. They want everyone who stands up to their schemes, not just the anti-Zionists, to face the kind of intimidation and emotionally charged vitriol that gets directed at the opponents of the Israeli occupation. They do this by constantly making up atrocity stories designed to give the public the impression that Washington's enemies are all as bad as Hitler, that the imperialists are simply meddling in countries for the sake of "humanitarianism."

Because these propaganda campaigns are modeled after Zionism's exploitation of the Holocaust, while lacking the basis in historical facts that make the Holocaust real, they're in themselves also efforts to exploit the Holocaust. Westerners are generally educated about the horrors of the Nazi genocide, so they're naturally instilled with a strong sense of empathy for persecuted populations. This empathy is used for convincing them to believe the untrustworthy accounts of "genocide" that get fabricated by the imperialists.

The projection of Nazi atrocities onto communists

The "Holodomor" is the original example of this kind of attempt to pin imperialism's crimes upon imperialism's enemies. Its creation was an attack against the first workers' state, and its creators were ironically the same people who perpetrated the Holocaust. As part of the propaganda runup to Germany's invasion of the USSR, Nazi propagandists fabricated claims about Stalin having deliberately starved Ukraine. These "accounts" were then distributed throughout the capitalist world by the publishing empire of William Randolph Hearst--one of Hitler's many allies and enablers within the structure of U.S. imperialism--and have since been adapted into a broad-ranging anti-communist atrocity narrative. It's also been given a name purposely similar to the Holocaust, making it even more cynical.

The fascist regime in Ukraine--which Washington installed in a 2014 coup--is using the "Holodomor" narrative to justify a repeat of Nazi Germany's crimes. The regime's promotions of Soviet atrocity stories make up its rationale for banning communist organizing, detaining and torturing dissidents, and glorifying the Ukrainian Nazi collaborators who participated in the Holocaust. The regime claims that these collaborators are the country's heroic "founding fathers" who "liberated" the people from communism, a narrative that requires reiterations of Nazi propaganda like the Holodomor.

The Ukrainian regime's persecution of Jews, Romas, the LGBT community, and ethnic Russians, as well as its instigations of paramilitarism and warfare against Russia, are the logical conclusions of accepting imperialism's atrocity propaganda. Because Ukrainian nationalists believe the communists have persecuted their people, and have tied their targeted groups into this persecution narrative via the "Judeo-Bolshevism" conspiracy theory, they can rationalize committing these horrors. As Voltaire warned, "Anyone who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities."

The same goes for the arbiters of the Uyghur separatist campaign, who seek to create an ethno-nationalist breakaway state in China's Xinjiang province that they call "East Turkestan." This fantasy of theirs is predictably modeled after Zionism, and if successful, it will no doubt immediately entail a proxy war against the rest of China in parallel to the anti-Russian proxy war Ukraine started after Washington's coup. This violent campaign has just as strong of an anti-communist agenda, since its target is the world's largest workers' state.

The campaign's rationale comes from the fraudulent reports the CIA's propaganda network has produced about China committing a "genocide" in Xinjiang, a lie that's not only fueling a militia culture among Sinophobic right-wing American Uyghurs, but fanning the flames of Uyghur extremist violence within Afghanistan. This violence is being perpetrated by the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, the U.S. proxy terrorist organization that Washington no longer even considers a terrorist group.

What Washington wants the ETIM to do in both Afghanistan and China is a larger version of what Washington's proxy the YPG has already done within northeastern Syria.

Doing to Syria, Ethiopia, & Eritrea what NATO did to Yugoslavia

