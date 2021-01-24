 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Sci Tech   

How deep is 5G fake news?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 500620
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Katie Singer
Become a Fan
  (10 fans)

Smart cities can use existing Internet of Things technologies and do not depend on 5G.
Smart cities can use existing Internet of Things technologies and do not depend on 5G.
(Image by Pixabay: Tumisu)   Details   DMCA
>

Letter #13

How deep is 5G fake news?

A letter to Greta Thunberg 5G's costs, benefits and myths
by Miguel Coma

Dear Greta,

Here are the questions I live with: Can we trust the mainstream media and social media? Are all peer-reviewed studies published in scientific journals of high quality and independent from industry agendas? Are high-quality videos of statements from famous people always real?

When I ask these questions, I get a clear NO to each one. Actually, I consider few things as undoubtedly true. I consider doubt a foundation of wisdom and science.

In my private life and professional research, I assess information from "totally incorrect" to "undoubtedly true." Between these extremes, I tend to trust information from people who have no conflict of interest. I give more credit to experts with experience and/or academic knowledge. When speaking freely puts a person's career or life at risk, I hear the alarm that something is off. I like to compare different opinions before I make my own. I am suspicious of people who claim to know the truth. Approaching truth takes time and requires patience.

In 2020, researching 5G (the fifth generation of mobile telecommunication networks) led me to discussions with great people. It truly opened my mind. I had to put aside what I learned in engineering school and recognize that technology needs limits. I spotted propaganda (fake news) that promotes the telecom industry. I committed myself to learning alternatives to public 5G networks.

In previous letters, I explained that 5G will not make mobile telecommunications or society "greener." I reported 5G's huge electricity consumption, extraction demands and climate-change impacts. To reduce its environmental impacts significantly, I proposed limiting 5G deployments to privately-owned factories, where it can benefit, rather than as a public network. Today, I want to discuss 5G's benefits and myths, and how we can avoid its environmental impacts.

We should consider 5G's benefits from the perspectives of individuals and businesses. Industry enthusiasts claim that 5G will improve individuals' connections in terms of speed and response time, even with massive numbers of connected devices. Yet, compared to 4G, even major industry players[1] report that 5G will provide customers no substantial improvement.

However, some large manufacturing businesses could benefit from 5G Phase 2 (https://www.3gpp.org/release-16) technical enhancements. Still in development, these improvements include the Industrial Internet of Things (I-IoT).

I take the mobile industry's stories about 5G's potential for technological revolution with the highest caution. Here is a quick summary of common myths about 5G:

Speed While 5G can deliver speeds above 1000 megabits per second (Mbps), high-quality videoconferencing needs just 0.3 Mbps; high-definition (HD) needs 1.5 Mbps (Click Here). On a mobile device, the highest-perceived image quality can be attained at 1.5 Mbps (Click Here). Netflix recommends 5 Mbps (https://help.netflix.com/fr/node/306) for HD streaming on a large screen. Telemedicine (including surgery and medical imaging) can require between less than 2 Mbps (https://www.adechotech.com/products/) and 40 Mbps (.intechopen.com/books/robot-surgery/extreme-telesurgery). The ideal speed for Internet browsing is 8 Mbps (Click Here). For ultra-HD (4K) videos (for very large screens), Netflix recommends 25 Mbps. The need for speed in virtual reality ranges from a few to a few hundred Mbps (Click Here) for extremely immersive future applications. Here's the myth-buster: with over 1000 Mbps (Click Here), the latest 4G technology can provide all of these speeds. Improvements in image compression promised by artificial intelligence (AI) can reduce required speeds even more.

Latency or response time The industry claims that 5G could offer latencies below one millisecond (ms), but roundtrip latency in tele-surgery is already unnoticeable under 300 ms (Click Here). Video streaming requires 25-75 ms (Click Here). Online gaming is set around 50 ms (Click Here). To eliminate the sensation of waiting between pages, Web browsing needs 25-50 ms (Click Here). Again, 4G satisfies these latencies with as little as 30-40 ms (Click Here) in real conditions. Manufacturers that need even lower latencies could install privately-owned (Click Here) 5G Phase 2 networks.

Massive numbers of connected devices While 5G could reach one million connected devices per square kilometre, a combination of different alternative IoT[2] technologies could already connect this many machines.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Katie Singer Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

26 days after the NIH's National Toxicology Program reported that cell phone radiation definitively causes cancer

France: New National Law Bans WIFI in Nursery School

Remarkable New Radiofrequency Radiation Cancer Animal Study

Swedish Researcher Reports Key Studies Showing How Ants, Bees and Children Respond to Exposure to EM Radiation From Wi

Part 2 of An Electronic Silent Spring

Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity: A Summary by Dr Erica Mallery-Blythe

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 