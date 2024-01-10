 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Sci Tech   

How/can we protect the Earth when we need a car?

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Katie Singer
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

Say that you live in a society that aims to keep its economy going; and people get around by automobiles.

And you-- you aim to minimize your ecological impacts.

Manufacturers have figured out that "zero-emitting," "green," "clean" and "carbon-neutral" make great marketing terms, especially since no agency has standards on their use. Your federal government gives billions of dollars toward electric vehicles (EVs), their extraction demands, their transistors, their chargers. Your state government has begun moving toward elimination of new gas-powered vehicles and mandates for electric vehicles.

Marketers say that EVs do not emit carbon dioxide while they operate. But isn't that like measuring an elephant's weight by the tip of its tail?

Your mechanic (who's 42 years older than your 1996-model car) can't find a smooth idler pulley for your steering wheel's serpentine belt.

What to do.

Cradle-to-grave impacts

Starting with their computers, I researched automobiles' ecological impacts. To provide infotainment, power steering, power braking, etcetera, modern cars can have 100 or more computers. The vast majority (65% or more) of a computer's lifetime energy use, emissions and toxic waste occur during manufacturing.

One modern car's computers can use 1,400 to 3,000 semiconductor chips. Semiconductors are made from electronic-grade silicon. Silicon is not found in nature in pure form. Pure silicon starts by shipping quartz, a pure carbon (like petroleum coke, from the Tar Sands) and dense wood to a smelter that keeps at 3000 degrees Fahrenheit (1649 Celsius) for six or seven years at a time. This first smelter makes 98% pure silicon. To get electronic-grade silicon, you've got three more refineries to go.

Since solar PVs and industrial wind turbines provide only intermittent power, they cannot maintain 3000 degrees Fahrenheit 24/7. Smelters and refineries are powered by coal, natural gas, nuclear and/or hydro power.

Chemicals & water

To make transistors electrically conductive, they're "doped" with lots of chemicals and rinsed, after each application, with ultra-pure water. Every factory guzzles millions of gallons of water per day-- water that's often taken from farmers and returned toxic to waterways. Manufacturing transistors harms workers and wildlife.

Extractions

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Katie Singer Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

26 days after the NIH's National Toxicology Program reported that cell phone radiation definitively causes cancer

France: New National Law Bans WIFI in Nursery School

Offering thanks for what sustains me--and a batch of questions

Reframing our thinking about technology and nature lesson ideas for people who depend on water, minerals & computers

First comes love, then come unintended consequences

A sustainable Internet starts with knowing our region's mineral deposits

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend