How a Human Heart can Create Visible Light

Humans are more powerful beings than they realize.

Researchers at the University of Kassel in Witzenhausen, Germany (1997) showed that focused meditation can produce visible light from the heart. Yep. Light you can actually see.

This has been shown to occur "under certain conditions. The first condition is that the meditation technique must be heart-centered, not transcendent. Secondly, a specific person with an actual need must be identified as a receiver of the transmitted light. Under these conditions, a sustained light emission of 100,000 photons per second was measured, where only the background count of 20 photons per second was observed without meditation.

Light generation was eventually achieved by the combination of effective meditation technique and the intention of sending light to a specific patient in need of healing. The meditation technique used is called Heart Rhythm Meditation and is detailed in the book, Living from the Heart (by Puran Bair, Random House, 1998), authored by the meditator. Without healing intention, in spite of his best efforts using a variety of meditations he had mastered, the meditator was not able to generate consistent light emissions.

The amount of light emitted from his chest and reaching a photomultiplier directly in front, three feet away, was two orders of magnitude greater than what is required for visibility, and one order of magnitude less than what is required for reading with dark-adjusted eyes."

What a world we might create with benevolent focused intention!