How Would Americans Feel if Bombed & Invaded by Their Veterans Like 13 Smaller Countries Were?

If Americans could only imagine what it was like for the citizens of thirteen much smaller nations to have been bombed and invaded by the American veterans who are celebrated on Veterans Day in the USA every November 11.





How would Americans take its own countryside being high altitude carpet bombed the way Laos, South Vietnam, North Vietnam and Cambodia suffered? What if twice the amount of bombs dropped in Europe, Asia and Africa during the Second World War, were dropped on the United States of America over a 15 year period like was done to Vietnam? - if USA were invaded over the same period by of a superpower army of up to a half-million better armed soldiers with tanks and napalming air support?





How would Americans react to their cities being reduced to ruble from bombings, like all the 38 cities in North Korea were (as the northern armed forces were in one month overthrowing the murderous dictatorship in the South before the Americans invaded.) [1]





How many Americans ever wonder what their veterans thought about the distress, pain and grief their bombings and invasions were bringing to the men, women and children in Korea, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, Dominican Republic, Panama, Grenada, Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia, Libya, Yemen or Syria.





Veteran airmen who once mercilessly carpet bombed the plains of Laos and other compatriots who decades later did the same over the jungles and rice paddies of Cambodia - don't they all have the same queasiness about what they did regardless of Veterans Day orations proclaiming them honors?





Veterans who participated in the bloody blitz of Panama, - or in the slaughtering intervention on the side of the half of the army of the Dominican Republic fighting against those who successfully rebelled and were about to re-install their overthrown elected president - or in the conquering of the tiny island of Grenada - many surely have conflicting thoughts about the fairness of these lives-taking invasions of almost defenseless tiny countries.





The huge membership of Veterans For Peace and Veterans Against War activist organizations is testimony to the shame thousands of veterans feel about having followed criminal orders bringing death and destruction in someone else's country.





