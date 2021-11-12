 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

How Would Americans Feel if Bombed & Invaded by Their Veterans Like 13 Smaller Countries Were?

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 1723
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Jay Janson
Become a Fan
  (60 fans)

St. Petersburg Veterans Day Celebration by CityofStPete Attribution-NoDerivs License
St. Petersburg Veterans Day Celebration by CityofStPete Attribution-NoDerivs License
(Image by CityofStPete)   Details   DMCA

If Americans could only imagine what it was like for the citizens of thirteen much smaller nations to have been bombed and invaded by the American veterans who are celebrated on Veterans Day in the USA every November 11.


How would Americans take its own countryside being high altitude carpet bombed the way Laos, South Vietnam, North Vietnam and Cambodia suffered? What if twice the amount of bombs dropped in Europe, Asia and Africa during the Second World War, were dropped on the United States of America over a 15 year period like was done to Vietnam? - if USA were invaded over the same period by of a superpower army of up to a half-million better armed soldiers with tanks and napalming air support?


How would Americans react to their cities being reduced to ruble from bombings, like all the 38 cities in North Korea were (as the northern armed forces were in one month overthrowing the murderous dictatorship in the South before the Americans invaded.) [1]


How many Americans ever wonder what their veterans thought about the distress, pain and grief their bombings and invasions were bringing to the men, women and children in Korea, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, Dominican Republic, Panama, Grenada, Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia, Libya, Yemen or Syria.


Veteran airmen who once mercilessly carpet bombed the plains of Laos and other compatriots who decades later did the same over the jungles and rice paddies of Cambodia - don't they all have the same queasiness about what they did regardless of Veterans Day orations proclaiming them honors?


Veterans who participated in the bloody blitz of Panama, - or in the slaughtering intervention on the side of the half of the army of the Dominican Republic fighting against those who successfully rebelled and were about to re-install their overthrown elected president - or in the conquering of the tiny island of Grenada - many surely have conflicting thoughts about the fairness of these lives-taking invasions of almost defenseless tiny countries.


The huge membership of Veterans For Peace and Veterans Against War activist organizations is testimony to the shame thousands of veterans feel about having followed criminal orders bringing death and destruction in someone else's country.


Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Jay Janson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Jay Janson is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India, in Germany & Sweden Einartysken,and in the US by Dissident (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What Tony Bennett Said About 9/11 Martin Luther King Jr. Would Have Also

Demonic David Rockefeller Fiends Dulles Kissinger Brzezinski - Investor Wars Korea thru Syria

So How Many Poor Vietnamese Did McCain's Bombs Kill in 23 Runs?

Ask Hillary Who Buys ISIS et al Terrorists Helping US Oust Assad NewToyota Trucks/ Heavy Weapons

Girlfriends? Petraeus Oversaw the Slaughter of Thousands and He Will Face Trial:

Carter Had CIA Armed Fundamentalist Terrorists War Against Afghan Women's Liberation & Education

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Jay Janson

Become a Fan
Author 1723
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since May 26, 2006), 60 fans, 436 articles, 530 comments, 25 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Einstein thought veterans for their ignorance make themselves victims of war.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 12, 2021 at 3:41:19 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 