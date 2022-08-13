 
 
How Ukraine and Belarus Failed to Qualify for UN Membership

Unqualified countries slipped into United Nations
The UN memberships of Ukraine and Belarus are based on fraud that was perpetrated when the United Nations was founded in 1945.

How could such an enormous injustice have happened? The answer can be seen in the first founding steps of the world's leading international organization.

Many people are unaware that both the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic and the Byelorussian Soviet Socialist Republic were founding members of the United Nations. They later changed their names to Ukraine and Belarus. But how could they have been members? They weren't nations. Weren't Ukraine and Belarus subservient parts of a real country, the USSR? It was the Soviet Union that was a founding member of the United Nations.

So how can Ukraine and Belarus be both parts of one founding member country, the USSR, while at the same time be independent countries that are founding members too?

Isn't that a paradox? Didn't that give the Soviet Union two additional votes in the nascent United Nations of 1945? Was that the trick?

If in fact the USSR was entitled to those extra votes couldn't the Americans have brought in, say, Utah and Tennessee as founding members? Certainly the Brits could have gotten their extra votes by bringing in Scotland and Wales. Why was the extra-votes perk exclusively for Stalin and his Soviet Union?

The answer is because the US and the UK played fairly. Stalin didn't.

To understand Stalin's trick, take a look at the UN Charter and what it says about the qualifications for membership:

"Membership in the United Nations is open to all other peace-loving states which accept the obligations contained in the present Charter and, in the judgment of the Organization, are able and willing to carry out these obligations."

Obviously, it is an organization whose members are states. That raises the question, "what are states." That was actually defined in international law earlier by the Montevideo Convention of 1933. It says:

"Article 1. The state as a person of international law should possess the following qualifications: (a) a permanent population; (b) a defined territory; (c) government; and (d) capacity to enter into relations with other states."

I can imagine Stalin looking over that list and wondering, "How can I pass off Ukraine and Belarus as states?"

"Qualification (a), check. They have permanent populations.

"Qualification (b), check. They have defined territories, of course.

William Dunkerley is author of the books "Ukraine in the Crosshairs," "The Phony Litvinenko Murder, "Litvinenko Murder Case Solved," and "Medvedev's Media Affairs," published by Omnicom Press. Mr. Dunkerley also has authored several monographs (more...)
 

Tell A Friend