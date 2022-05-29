 
 
How To Save the Dems in the Midterm Elections

Biden and Harris
(Image by The White House)
 

Perhaps the best way Democrats could pull a win out of the 2022 midterm elections would be to persuade Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to both announce that they will not run for election again in 2024.

I believe polling will show that if Biden, who has been flagged successfully as a failure, loser and incompetent possibly senile, announces he will not be the candidate in 2024, it will help all the Democrats running in 2022.

Sadly, Kamala Harris has failed to demonstrate that she is presidential material, so she should also announce that she will not be the vice presidential or presidential candidate in 2024. Of course she could pull a Hillary and run in spite of her negatives, which would hand the presidency back to Trump.

It is likely that without such a major sea change, the Republicans will take the House and Senate, and almost certain that Trump will re-take the presidency.

Most likely, the Democratic leadership already knows this, via polling they've commissioned. It is at least a little mysterious why pollsters have done a poll on the effect of such announcements on the 2022 and 2024 elections.

My own experience, talking to democratic voters, is that a lot of them are tired of Biden. If people who voted for him are unhappy, how are independents feeling? My guess is not very happy.

Chris Hedges quotes socialist city councilwoman Kshama Sawant and the Socialist Alternative (SA) party in Seattle.

"The Biden administration has completely failed," she says. "And you don't have to take the word of a socialist. You can see the approval ratings for Biden are as low as they've ever been throughout his presidency. It's not just him. The Democratic establishment, including his regime, has completely failed in passing any kind of progressive program, whether it is $15 an hour or Medicare for All. He promised to cancel student debt and not even a fraction of that measure has been carried out. This is exactly the reason why now we are staring into potential clobbering of the Democrats by the Republicans and by the right-wing in the midterm elections."

Bottom-line, most pollsters have written off the 2022 election for the Democrats. I think declarations Biden, Harris and even Pelosi will make a big difference, maybe even shifts of a point or two in key races in Florida, Arizona, Pennsylvania and elsewhere. It could even shift some currently "leaning towards losing" contests into close contests.

There are other things that could help. Centrist Democrats, who make up most of the leadership, could stop throwing away money contesting progressive primary candidates and let the people decide. The Centrist Democratic leadership has been the biggest problem the Democratic party has had, and of course Joe Biden is at the top. It's time for him to make it clear he is going.

 

