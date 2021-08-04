 
 
How To Lift a Start-Up Post Pandemic

Unfortunately, the pandemic has created tough circumstances for businesses and especially the smaller start-ups. A lot of them have been forced to turn the key around. It has been a difficult time to get started as an entrepreneur. But the forced isolation has probably made room for a lot of new business ideas. If you have one, here are some tips to help you get it lifted.

The economic pressure on larger companies during the lockdown has resulted in a lot of layoffs and people having a hard time finding a new job in a pressured economy. Like the aftermath of the great recession that led to tough times for small businesses and unemployment, the corona pandemic has set its mark on employment and businesses.


The lockdown has for many resulted in a lot of soul-searching and maybe you figured out that you need to be doing something entirely else than your full-time job. Maybe you have thought about it for a while, maybe it is an idea that occurred recently due to the increased number of hours spent at home in isolation. Maybe you were unfortunate and got fired. Whatever the reason, if you are looking into starting your own business, stay tuned cause here follows some tips on how to turn your business idea into reality.

The very first step

First things first find a name for your business that captures the values of your business to advertise it to the world. This is how you differentiate from other businesses, and it is an important factor in how you are perceived as a business. The name and the overall expression of your company is a crucial factor of a business start-up. The name is the very first thing people notice. So, you should be sure to make a good brainstorm and to use the different tools available. Communicating is key and you need to be aware of what you are communicating with your overall branding. You need to start somewhere and an important place to start is the name of the business. It can seem simple, but it is a difficult process because once you settle on a name it can be crucial to rebrand.

The unique selling points

You need to figure out how to differentiate yourself from other businesses like your own. Besides the name, it is important to find a unique selling point. Maybe you want to brand yourself on quality, maybe you want to keep the prices low. The unique selling point could also be a niche in the field of your business. By analyzing the existing market, you can get an idea of which selling points are successful. How to be able to determine your differentiators is important to be noticeable in the great sea of companies.

 

Madhu Tripathi

I've worked behind the scenes in hundreds of businesses, from six figure brands to one woman shops make their marketing uncomplicated. I'm an award-winning, Indian based marketing strategist and business coach with 10 years of experience.
 
