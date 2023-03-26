How Plants Can Rescue the Planet! (Short Video)

Plants can rescue the planet!

In Charles Eisenstein's Substack post today, he says "One function of water is as a vehicle of heat transport, part of the physiology of this living planet. Please watch this brand new animated video about how plants influence local and global temperatures through the movement of water... Earth is best understood as a living being with a complex physiology, whose health depends on the health of her constituent organs. Her organs are the forests, the wetlands, the grasslands, the estuaries, the reefs, the apex predators, the keystone species, the soil, the insects, and indeed every intact ecosystem and every species on earth."

This video is short, snappy, informative, I loved it.