 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

How Many Trillions? We've been Tazed® on 5th Ave.

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments

I have urged people to redirect attention anywhere but on No. 45. It's a way I try to stop being so snarky all the time. But now he went and did something so operatically evil-minded, it's an existential threat. And on top of that, nobody seems able to check this headlong rush to oblivion.

There are just a couple of bits of information that seem trustable. One, AOC described the CARES Act in no uncertain terms (Democracy Now!):

"But, ultimately, what this administration did was hold every hospital hostage, hold every frontline worker hostage. And it is not an easy decision whatsoever for any member. But, ultimately, I think that people will soon see the betrayal that was in this bill, that was pushed forward by the administration and by Mitch McConnell. It is completely it is completely unethical and inhumane, what has been done. And we talk about the oversight of this bill. It is far too little. It is far too flimsy. And what we have essentially done was give Steven Mnuchin a blank check to pick and choose who this administration will reward with $4 trillion."

Two: let's just pick anybody; Newsweek?

"Glenn Fine, acting Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Defense, was removed from his Pentagon oversight position Monday by the president. He is set to be potentially replaced by senior policy advisor at U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Jason Abend, spokespeople for the Pentagon told various news outlets and congressional lawmakers in Washington Tuesday. Fine was dismissed from his acting position where he was set to head oversight on how the federal government will implement the coronavirus law and the $2 trillion allocated to curb the country's economic downturn. The president's move is only the latest effort by Trump to proactively ridicule and handpick new members of federal oversight panels."

AOC is a gifted analyst with a front-row seat. Newsweek can get a fact straight now and then, and referenced NYT and WP in their reporting. So this probably isn't the bots and troll-farms talking.

Four trillion dollars to the President's minions. And the Special Inspector General has been "removed" from his oversight position. The replacement "acting" will be rewarded for "just following orders".

"Begging the Question", in 1965 when I was in high school, meant any statement that ignored and left unasked the most obvious and necessary question. The proverbial dead rhinoceros in the room. It still means that today, except now people usually jump right in with all kinda answers. And the question is being begged, pleaded, howled: WTF!?

Ok. One guy can't pull that off. So now we know who is accountable, if anybody was still wondering. The scary part is that they obviously believe there will be no consequences. For them.

I'm not going to rant. I'm just going to be quiet now, and breathe calmly. At least I still can.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay tuned...

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

Cheney's fat finger is poised over a new button

Obama is too "eloquent" for McCain

Abrogation

Tea at the Taj, time, scale and rowboats

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 