Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

How Inequality Concentrates Talent, Not Just Money

By       Message Sam Pizzigati     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 5/4/18

Author 2553
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

From Our Future

From youtube.com: Wealth Inequality In America {MID-290092}
Wealth Inequality In America
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Minority Mindset)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The German sociologist Georg Simmel, way back in 1900, likened grand concentrations of private wealth to stars in the sky. These days, here in our second grand global Gilded Age, the more appropriate celestial analogy might be the black hole.

The more wealth concentrates in a precious few pockets, we've come to understand, the more the resulting concentration sucks out from the rest of society. What exactly gets sucked out from below? Money, of course. But much more as well. Grand concentrations of wealth at the economic summit suck up talent.

The latest case in point: the career of the world-class designer Frank Stephenson. This 58-year-old has already made a creative impact on us. A decade ago, one business media outlet dubbed him one of our time's "most influential automotive designers."

Stephenson first made his mark as a designer for Ford in Germany, working on the Escort, a motor vehicle for distinctly average families. He went on to BMW, where his creativity brought us the widely beloved MINI Cooper, a pricier but still affordable -- at least for the upper middle class -- compact.

- Advertisement -

A half-century ago, in a considerably more equal world than we have today, a designer as accomplished as Stephenson would have ended up at a world automaker serving the mass market. His talents would have brought smiles and maybe even some joy to millions of average car-buyers.

But in our staggeringly unequal contemporary world countless talents like Stephenson tend to go down a quite different career path. They end up serving society's richest.

Stephenson would move on from the MINI Cooper to the corporate auto empire that boasts the high-end Ferrari and Maserati brands. Among his projects: the Maserati Quattroporte, a "race-bred luxury sedan" that now starts at over $100,000. Stephenson did, to be sure, also do designing for that empire's more pedestrian Fiats, but his career was clearly revolving ever closer to grand fortune. His next stop would be McLaren Automotive, the maker of vehicles that retail for over $1 million.

- Advertisement -

Stephenson now has a new gig. He's just signed on with Lilium, a German electric flying car start-up. Lilium is positioning itself as a transportation disruptor. By 2025, the company predicts, people will be able to hail a Lilium on-demand air taxi that can lift off and land vertically -- and fly passengers close to 200 miles on a single electric charge.

Lilium is also positioning itself as a benefactor for all humankind, not just the "very wealthy." Stephenson is buying into that positioning. Lilium's flying cars, he's telling the press, "will be designed to be for everybody, not just a privileged segment of the public."

But imagining a world where flying cars offer an affordable, mass-market alternative to ground transport takes some doing. Lilium's flying taxis seem almost certain to become just another convenience that allows the rich to bypass the inconveniences of modern life.

In a better -- more equal world -- talents like Frank Stephenson would be addressing those inconveniences directly instead of figuring out how the wealthy can best do end runs around them.

We see this same "black-hole" dynamic in every sector of modern life. Businesses of every sort are rushing to get sucked into the orbit of grand fortune. Last week, around the same time that Lilium was hailing the hiring of Frank Stephenson, banking giant Goldman Sachs was celebrating the hiring of a financial-industry superstar to head up a good chunk of its private wealth management operations.

Goldman Sachs is now feverishly competing with the world's biggest financial institutions for greater market share among the world's richest households. Goldman alone currently has 700 staff dedicated to serving the financial needs of families worth at least $40 million.

- Advertisement -

"The world," Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein gushed this past February, "seems to be growing rich people faster than we can grow advisers to cover them."

Goldman's private wealth management staffers, Bloomberg reports, each generate $4.5 million of revenue. Staffers at banks that service ordinary households can't come anywhere close to generating revenues that stratospheric. At least not honestly. So their employers -- banks like Wells Fargo -- put them to much more lucrative dishonest labor.

In Iowa last week, community groups from across the United States gathered at the Wells Fargo annual meeting to protest the bank's predatory practices on everything from mortgages to car loans.

Top execs at Wells Fargo, George Goehl of People's Action noted at the protest, "have proven that they can't do business without cheating, racism, and investing in violence."

"We have the power," added Cherie Mortice of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, "to stand up against the greedy financial giants and corporate elites who rig the economy for their own benefit."

Mortice happens to be absolutely right. Black holes in space may be too powerful to stop. But that doesn't hold for black holes in human affairs. We have the power to stop wealth's concentration before grand fortune -- and the chase after it -- devours us all.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Sam Pizzigati is an  Associate Fellow, Institute for Policy Studies

Editor,  Too Much ,  an online weekly on excess and inequality

Author, The Rich Don't Always (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Presenting America's Ten Greediest of 2013

A Daring Bid to Stomp Out CEO Pay Excess

Are Heartless People Simply Born That Way?

Counting Dollars the Rich Want Uncounted

The Mess on Our 'Information Superhighway'

What "Toys R Us" Teaches Us About Taxes

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 