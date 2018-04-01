

Facebook

(Image by clasesdeperiodismo) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

How Facebook's immorality evolved from the botched ending of the Cold War... and why the US Embassies worldwide should immediately stop promoting Facebook.



What defeated the Soviet system of communism and ended the Cold War in 1991 was not only the fact that the Soviet system was based on unworkable premises of governance that created institutionalized corruption, but that, by contrast, hundreds of millions of free people enjoyed their lives in the West -- working in all kinds of career pursuits and even with elite coordination at the top, it became clear to the bulk of undecided populations that the Americans and the system they represented was more desirable than the totalitarian dungeon the Russians had created.



In 1991-- when I was working in Hong Kong during those last years of the British Colony -- the Americans should have rushed into the collapsed Soviet Union with billions in aid and every kind of supporting program to help the Russians at least in recognition that their government's collapse heralded the passing of significant nuclear destruction danger -- and as enlightened victors -- like we did in Germany and Japan after WW2 -- relieve the people suffering in the shambles of their failed state.



But we behaved with uncertainty and politicized hesitancy like uncommitted voyeurs, distracted by Saddam Hussein (who was largely irrelevant) as the Russians turned to ex KGB gangsters for leadership which evolved into the system Russia has today.





- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Next Page 1 | 2