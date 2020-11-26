How Banks Could Bail Us Out of the Climate Crisis

From New Yorker

On Friday, the Comptroller of the Currency, Brian Brooks, proposed a new rule that would prohibit banks from refusing to lend to "entire categories" of lawful businesses. It is, Brooks explained, an attempt to stop the "weaponization of banking," insuring fair access to loans for controversial businesses. He cited private prisons and weapons manufacturers as possible beneficiaries, but there can be no doubt about another reason for the rule (which may or may not have time to take effect before the Trump Administration departs): activists have begun persuading banks to stop some of their massive lending to the fossil-fuel industry. In particular, five of the six largest American banks have said that they won't fund oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, a project that Trump is desperate to have underway before he leaves office. (Bank of America is the last holdout, apparently uncertain whether wrecking America's largest wildlife refuge in search of more oil to further warm the climate is an idea sufficiently evil not to try to make some money off of it.)

The idea that the banks are discriminating against the fossil-fuel industry is, of course, absurd. They've lent it trillions of dollars in the four years since the signing of the Paris climate accord; JPMorgan Chase, alone, has sent more than a quarter-trillion its way. But the pressure of campaigns like Stop the Money Pipeline (my involvement included getting arrested at a Chase branch in January) has clearly begun to tell: last month, Chase said that, henceforth, it will "align" its lending with the Paris targets. That's a breezy promise with as yet no real meaning -- and activists know that distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine means, among many other things, a chance to resume civil-disobedience campaigns.

In the meantime, however, most people need a bank and a credit card. As it happens, there are alternatives to the big players. Local credit unions are, in most cases, unconnected to the fossil-fuel industry. Headquartered on the East Coast, the Amalgamated Bank is fully disengaged from fossil fuels, as is the Beneficial State Bank, on the West Coast. Aspiration, on the Web, is a bank in all but name (deposits are F.D.I.C. insured), and it's made cleanness a chief selling point. It commissioned a poll earlier this autumn that found that 39 percent of all voters said they'd be likely to move their "money to an account that never uses customer deposits to fund oil and gas." (Aspiration has also set up a scheme for credit-card holders, which lets them automatically round up each purchase to the next dollar, and uses the cents generated with each transaction to plant trees -- nearly three million so far, with a goal of a hundred million.) Among the larger lenders, Bank of the West, headquartered in San Francisco, stands out: its French parent company, BNP Paribas, has gone more deeply green than most banking giants, and now the Conservation Alliance, a consortium of more than 250 businesses in the outdoors industry, has announced that it is ditching Bank of America for B.O.T.W., which doesn't bankroll coal, tar sands, shale oil, and Arctic drilling.

A deeper solution may lie in a bill introduced by the congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, and Rashida Tlaib, of Michigan -- which would, in the words of Vox's Emily Stewart, "foster the creation of public banks across the country by providing them a pathway to getting started, establishing an infrastructure for liquidity and credit facilities for them via the Federal Reserve, and setting up federal guidelines for them to be regulated." Under the law, these city and state banks would be prohibited from lending to the fossil-fuel industry -- more to the point, they'd be responsive to local opportunities for development, including harnessing the wind and sun found in every part of the country. (In Germany, 400 municipal banks have provided 70 percent of the funding for the country's transition to renewable energy.) There is a precedent for such a thing in American history: the state bank chartered in North Dakota, in 1919. It's hard to imagine that the frack zone currently being described as "North Dacovid," for its elected leaders' unwillingness to take the pandemic seriously, was once a progressive hot spot, but prairie populism a century ago drove the creation of the Bank of North Dakota, which turns a profit even as its participation in loans from smaller, local banks lowers the cost of credit.

Given all the crises currently facing us, it may be difficult to see public banking becoming a priority. (Though it's worth remembering that both Tlaib and Ocasio-Cortez sit on the House financial services committee, chaired by California's Maxine Waters.) But the idea is growing: California passed legislation last year allowing public banks in that state, followed closely by New Jersey; there are also initiatives moving in Pennsylvania, Oregon, and New Mexico. Banks have helped cause much of the crisis we find ourselves in; it would be fascinating if they turned out to be one of the solutions.