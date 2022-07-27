 
 
How Amazon, Starbucks, and other companies fight unions

Rally to Save the American Dream
(Image by Fibonacci Blue from flickr)   Details   DMCA

You as a worker have a legal right to join a union, but there are many ways big corporations are skirting the law to stop you from getting your fair share. You could be working for a union-buster and not even know it.

Here are four of the biggest union-busting tricks to look out for:

One: Anti-union propaganda.

Employers turn workers into a captive audience for false or misleading claims about unions.

In 2019 Delta distributed pamphlets to flight attendants and ramp service workers warning that union fees would cost $700 dollars per year. But here's what they didn't mention: unionized workers earn $700 more per month.

Weird how they left that part out, isn't it?

Amazon wallpapered its warehouses with anti-union ads. Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz claimed he had no choice but to exclude workers at unionizing stores from new employee benefits.

Apparently when you're the boss you can just make stuff up.

Two: Your employer hires fancy anti-union firms, lawyers, and consultants.

The company claims it can't afford to raise workers' pay but spends millions on anti-union consultants. You might hear your bosses call this "Union Avoidance," but it basically just means "Union busting, in a suit."

Three: Delay, delay, delay.

It's illegal for employers to cancel a vote on whether to unionize. But they skirt the law to keep that vote from happening as long as possible.

And while they're delaying, they play dirty tricks to stop a union's momentum. Before a recent labor election in Buffalo, Starbucks flooded stores with managers to pressure workers. One Starbucks employee reported he was told to go to a meeting, only to be greeted by six managers pressuring him to reject the union.

So that's how many managers it takes to screw over an employee.

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Lance Ciepiela

Lance Ciepiela
Most politically astute and knowledgeable people remember that it was President Ronald Reagan who began the assault on our unions by taking on the Professional Air Traffic Controllers union (PATCO). By refusing to negotiate with the union regarding pay and working conditions and hiring replacements (i.e., scabs) to take their jobs, he set the stage for the ongoing eradication of unions and the working middle class.

Ronald Reagan - Caricature
(Image by DonkeyHotey) Details DMCA

A more fitting tribute to his legacy would be for each American city to name a park bench - where at least one homeless person sleeps every night in honor of our forthiet president.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022 at 10:18:10 AM

