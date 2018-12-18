 
 
Hope Springs Eternal

By Craig K. Comstock

opednews.com Headlined to H4 12/18/18

In the case of climate disruption, hope for what?

As the phenomenon of global warming became slightly more salient, when not simply denied, people in touch with reality came to see "hope" as a dangerous concept. Lulled by international conferences and other signs of apparent progress, even most people who believed in the scientific consensus could nonetheless put the issue low on their list of priorities. They had hope: surely our leaders would not allow disaster to occur.

If you bothered to learn facts about the issue, you might feel that we'd go straight from negligence ("not an immediate problem") to panic ("oh my god, we'd better do massive geo-engineering"). Emission of greenhouse gases has actually increased. The most recent international conference on the issue, most recent in a series going back to 1992, was held in the heart of Poland's coal country, in a country that generates 80% of its electricity from black chunks that produce not only soot bur also carbon dioxide.

Attitudes toward global warming range from the denial mentioned above to the argument that it's already too late, that the matter is out of human control as "self-reinforcing feedback loop s" take over, as of methane from Arctic shallows and from melting tundra. In a paper called "Deep Adaptation," a British expert called Jem Bendell last summer called for us to develop resilience (not to be confused with "development" or "progress"), to decide what can not be saved ("relinquishment"), and to devote ourselves to what needs to be restored. Resilience, relinquishment, restoration.

Recent science confirms the argument that if we proceed in a straight line (even without any of those "feedback loops,"), very bad outcomes will occur in the lifetimes of many of us. The only comfort is that, as any student of history knows, humans have often been surprised. However, even if the surprises are positive, and without unintended side-effects, they may not be enough to avoid serious trouble.

The degree of ignorance among voters is profound. Many do not grasp that some regions are especially cold at times because the Arctic is heating fast and air that belongs there has been pushed south. They do not understand that greenhouse gases emitted now take full effect only in 25-50 years, so that what we are experiencing now is based on gas emitted as long ago as, say, President Reagan. Many voters do not understand that what matters is not the annual emissions of greenhouse gases but their accumulation, so even if we somehow cut back drastically, past emissions would continue to hurt us. They have not noticed that the official predictions of harm, even at times the "worst-case scenarios," have almost always been exceeded, both because of the professional caution inculcated in scientific training and because of factors simply left out of the calculations.

Meanwhile, they hope.

Some observers, especially with training in psychology, argue that the only realistic course is grief-work, which helps people accept the situation and to live consciously, intensely, even joyfully. Of course grief-work would be valuable even in the absence of global warming. It means facing up, not giving up.

Reactions to global warming have often been posed in terms of extremes: either you deny (it's a "Chinese hoax" or at worst a low priority) or you accept impending disaster and just try to make the best of it. But real life will present many other challenges, such as developing the social forms and values that will help us through social difficulties potentially worse than those of the Great Depression followed by World War Two.

In a review of Barbara Finamore's book, Will China Save the Planet?, I spoke of the feckless and foolish hope that some of the British establishment and voters had about Hitler until Winston Churchill became Prime Minister just before the desperate evacuation from Dunkirk and the prolonged bombing of London. The review contrasted this with the hope aroused by the decision of the Chinese government, for whatever reasons, to acknowledge the reality of global warming and at least to start an energy transition. It's a beginning.

Will we ever be led by a Churchill? If so, will we respond in time to an appeal for the moral equivalent of "toil, tears, and sweat"? We haven't had troops chased off a continent; and we haven't had our capitol bombed. The danger isn't apparent. We need to respond to a peril we can't see.


Just After the Beginning
(Image by Craig K. Comstock)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Author of three recent books, Better Ways to Live: Honoring Social Inventors, Exploring New Challenges (2017); Enlarging Our Comfort Zones: A Life of Unexpected Destinations (2016); and Gift of Darkness:Growing Up[ in Occupied Amsterdam
 

Craig K. Comstock

Author 82641

(Member since Oct 16, 2012), 1 fan, 34 articles, 20 comments
The question for most people, plus our government, is what can get us started, because after all the analysis and political action, some of it brilliant and courageous, emissions of "greenhouse gases" are increasing.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 2:26:40 AM

BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 21 fans, 3 articles, 16386 comments
Most likely, a response starts only after a real catastrophe.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 6:48:25 PM

Elizabeth Hallett

Author 512696

(Member since Dec 18, 2018), 1 comments
Hi Craig, Your thought process here indicated is a good one. I hesitate to think of the Chinese government's decision as positive in case it is just a political strategy to avoid owning actually evolutionary behaviors. But as you say, hope springs eternal. Then there is Greta Thunberg. who scolded leaders at the Climate Change Summit in Poland on 12-16-18, for stealing our kids' futures. She is a must watch and thanks to Divine orchestration (yes there is hope in that) and Amy Goodman (there is hope in her too} for bringing us an hour-long interview with Greta. Here is a young intellectual speaking with impeccable English in an intoxicating Swedish accent about climate change and irresponsible adults. She looks like a child with her round, innocent face and long light brown braids. She wears a sweatshirt that promotes an animal shelter and has two dogs, one adopted from the shelter. She does not use planes. She and her father travelled to the summit by electric car. Her father is a professional actor but has been the stay-at-home-parent as the mother Is a popular opera singer who gets more work. She is way beyond her years: prophetic and even messianic in my view. Her hope lies in speaking truth to power. She had, at one point, stopped talking and eating at age nine, depressed about the horrible carbon footprints of developed nations and the suffering of less developed nations; depressed about carnivores, fossils fuels and stupid adults. Her parents included. When they became concerned about her mental and physical health -- she got their attention - they changed their lifestyle. Then she came back to life. She said she felt better once she knew they were listening. I have not had so much hope, in a long time as I have now, listening to Greta. Perhaps the Chinese will take her seriously and help to design a wold her grandchildren will be pleased to live in. This is her hope, but even more it is her calculated challenge to world leaders. To grown-ups. So far, they do not impress her. Our hope must rest in living her values and her vision, in my humble opinion, or not at all.. The question will be, as the one she faced wih her parents, "Are we really listening?"

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 3:11:09 PM

Craig K. Comstock

Author 82641

(Member since Oct 16, 2012), 1 fan, 34 articles, 20 comments
Lovely of you to bring Greta Thunberg into the conversation. Itt is now 30 years since scientist James Hansen warned a Congressional committee about climate disruption, even longer since big oil firms knew, as revealed by InsideClimate News. This is more than twice Greta's age.

With regard to the Chinese, the question is, what is it reasonable to hope for? As a look at British appeasement shows, hope can be foolish. In the case of China's moves, the investment in devices needed in a transition to green energy can be seen as a commercial decision, and the move away from burning coal (at least in China) can be seen as a way to divert attention from the fact that China is by far the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases. However, China is at least moving in the right direction, for whatever reasons, which can't be said of the U.S.

Those who say it's too late to avoid big harm would point lout that neither country is promoting adaptation, which would include doing what psychologists call "griefwork" and developing new social values and structures.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 8:40:27 PM

