If we listened to scientists we might get all upset about climate change. An example is the current article by Robert Hunziker reporting that a decade-old paper on the "worst case" has turned out to be conservative, even though it was intended not as a prediction but as a stimulus to get us thinking.

Why has reality met or exceeded what was said to be the worst case? In part because the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has neglected many factors and used linear or straight-line projections. "In the real world 'discontinuities' (non-linear) are common throughout climate history," Hunziker explains.

It's easy to grasp why purveyors of fossil fuels have funded candidates, lobbyists, and "think tanks" that protect their interests. Those who extract and sell coal, oil, and natural gas do not want to curtail their business and leave their reserves "in the ground." Stock prices would fall.

Less easy to understand is what radical-right ideology could offer as a solution if climate change were happening. If you praise "the free market" as the cure for almost every economic problem, if you denounce government regulation, and if you have faith that we will be saved somehow by a technical device, then why worry? Climate change can't be real because, if it were, any adequate solution would require a change of ideology.

People who want to honor science often content themselves by laughing at deniers. For them, however, climate change is the issue from hell because of many factors, such as these:

The Way We Think

Humans are well equipped by evolution to respond with alacrity to sudden dangers, but not to gradual processes, even if the latter, over time, are even potentially fatal.

We feel that humans can't possibly affect something as huge as "climate," even if stubborn facts show we do.

It is easy to dismiss as "deplorables" people who lack a scientific education, to snort at them but do little more.

Nobody is to blame for the greenhouse gas phenomenon: fossil fuels powered the industrial revolution. Nobody could foresee their downside. Calamitous climate change can't be happening, because we didn't do anything wrong. It would be so unfair.

The cost of climate change is almost unimaginable, including the inundation of coastal cities and agricultural areas, flooding or drought in other growing areas, wildfires, terrible storms, and so forth. The prospect elicits a similar reaction as the prospect of nuclear war: it's too horrible to happen.

Economic Self-interest

Our economic system works, at least for the top, and we fear "disrupting" it, even if conversion would generate many new jobs.

We look to our "business leaders" to bring us prosperity, which is thought to be cooked into the system.

The Science is Complicated

Climate science is not easy to understand, and the possible effects are bewildering.

Climate change is like a slow progressive illness, without the drama of a stroke or heart attack or even a fast cancer. There's always been bad weather, whether hurricanes and typhoons, deluges, droughts, heat waves, "dust bowls," floods, hail, cyclones, ice ages or the opposite, melting glaciers. The most scientists can say is that greenhouse gases increase the frequency or severity. In response, we feel like saying, "get back to me when the situation is totally unambiguous."

Fossil Fuels Have Given Us So Much

Whatever the self--interest of the fossil fuel firms, use of these fuels is widespread in the whole society, whether in cars, in furnaces, or in the electricity produced with coal or gas. In addition to our homes, we rely on street lights, traffic signals, radio and TV broadcasting, products made of fossil fuels.

It's Not My Problem

Each generation has its challenges and must deal with them, so no need to act now, precipitously. Let the kids deal with it later, if there's a problem.

We Lack Forms of Action

There are no obvious "forms of action" for individual citizens. What should they do? Try individually to cut down on use of carbon-based fuels? Have fewer or no children? What about the many who won't??

Already Too Late?

Some people are saying we're already doomed, so why bother to do anything but grief-work? Since people die, it's good to learn about grief in any case, but one issue that tends to get lost is what else could help during the long period of crisis.

How Do We Get Every Main Actor to Agree?

If it seems almost impossible to imagine action in one country, at least in the U.S., how can we get other countries to agree and keep their word?

Would Disrupt the Economy or Cost Me Money

Any solution involves, however you disguise it, a tax, or a decline in disposable income, whether it's called a fee, a charge, or a lowering of buying power.

Almost nobody likes change that affects them. We're creatures of habit, dependent on a stable world. "Disruptive" firms are okay, so long as they disrupt somebody else.

In addition to these considerations, climate change deniers push the following arguments, even if they have been disproven:

Power Grab by the "nerds"?

The people who worry about climate change include many of the nerds you despised or at least ignored in high school and college. Why listen to them now? "Scientists are good "on tap but not on top," right? When they invent stuff we can make a buck on, okay; but not when they would cost us money or cause disruption of our routines.

When other arguments fail, critics of science say that scientists are just trying to scare us and get grants or that all the talk about climate change is a power grab by socialists who allegedly can't win an honest debate about our way of life.

Survival is Said to be an Individual Challenge

Through wealth it seems possible to protect oneself even if the scientific predictions turn out to be true. New Zealand beckons, or other survivalist havens. Store food, buy guns!

Out of sight

Greenhouse gases are invisible, and despite a few documentary film s, the melting of ice occurs in regions seen by only a few people, the Arctic (North Pole), Antarctica (South), and glaciers in the mountains (the Andes, for example, or the Himalayas).

Well, because of these factors and others we don't want to accept that we have to do much about climate change or the emission of greenhouse gases. These are some of the factors that make this issue unusual. Can we turn our brilliant human ingenuity to get around these factors? Otherwise, they are likely to prevail. Evolution has not equipped us to deal with this particular danger.