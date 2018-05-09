Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Remaining calm about climate change

By       Message Craig K. Comstock     Permalink

If we listened to scientists we might get all upset about climate change. An example is the current article by Robert Hunziker reporting that a decade-old paper on the "worst case" has turned out to be conservative, even though it was intended not as a prediction but as a stimulus to get us thinking.

Why has reality met or exceeded what was said to be the worst case? In part because the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has neglected many factors and used linear or straight-line projections. "In the real world 'discontinuities' (non-linear) are common throughout climate history," Hunziker explains.


The Deep
What caused a panel of distinguished folks to under-estimate the effects? Or as I like to ask, why is climate change the issue from hell? How have most of us stayed so calm? Some have explicitly denied climate change caused by humans . Others feel they have accepted the science but have rated climate change as a problem less severe than jobs and many other issues.

It's easy to grasp why purveyors of fossil fuels have funded candidates, lobbyists, and "think tanks" that protect their interests. Those who extract and sell coal, oil, and natural gas do not want to curtail their business and leave their reserves "in the ground." Stock prices would fall.

Less easy to understand is what radical-right ideology could offer as a solution if climate change were happening. If you praise "the free market" as the cure for almost every economic problem, if you denounce government regulation, and if you have faith that we will be saved somehow by a technical device, then why worry? Climate change can't be real because, if it were, any adequate solution would require a change of ideology.

People who want to honor science often content themselves by laughing at deniers. For them, however, climate change is the issue from hell because of many factors, such as these:

The Way We Think

Humans are well equipped by evolution to respond with alacrity to sudden dangers, but not to gradual processes, even if the latter, over time, are even potentially fatal.

We feel that humans can't possibly affect something as huge as "climate," even if stubborn facts show we do.

It is easy to dismiss as "deplorables" people who lack a scientific education, to snort at them but do little more.

Nobody is to blame for the greenhouse gas phenomenon: fossil fuels powered the industrial revolution. Nobody could foresee their downside. Calamitous climate change can't be happening, because we didn't do anything wrong. It would be so unfair.

The cost of climate change is almost unimaginable, including the inundation of coastal cities and agricultural areas, flooding or drought in other growing areas, wildfires, terrible storms, and so forth. The prospect elicits a similar reaction as the prospect of nuclear war: it's too horrible to happen.

Economic Self-interest

Our economic system works, at least for the top, and we fear "disrupting" it, even if conversion would generate many new jobs.

We look to our "business leaders" to bring us prosperity, which is thought to be cooked into the system.

The Science is Complicated

Climate science is not easy to understand, and the possible effects are bewildering.

Climate change is like a slow progressive illness, without the drama of a stroke or heart attack or even a fast cancer. There's always been bad weather, whether hurricanes and typhoons, deluges, droughts, heat waves, "dust bowls," floods, hail, cyclones, ice ages or the opposite, melting glaciers. The most scientists can say is that greenhouse gases increase the frequency or severity. In response, we feel like saying, "get back to me when the situation is totally unambiguous."

Fossil Fuels Have Given Us So Much

Whatever the self--interest of the fossil fuel firms, use of these fuels is widespread in the whole society, whether in cars, in furnaces, or in the electricity produced with coal or gas. In addition to our homes, we rely on street lights, traffic signals, radio and TV broadcasting, products made of fossil fuels.

It's Not My Problem

Each generation has its challenges and must deal with them, so no need to act now, precipitously. Let the kids deal with it later, if there's a problem.

We Lack Forms of Action

There are no obvious "forms of action" for individual citizens. What should they do? Try individually to cut down on use of carbon-based fuels? Have fewer or no children? What about the many who won't??

Already Too Late?

Some people are saying we're already doomed, so why bother to do anything but grief-work? Since people die, it's good to learn about grief in any case, but one issue that tends to get lost is what else could help during the long period of crisis.

How Do We Get Every Main Actor to Agree?

If it seems almost impossible to imagine action in one country, at least in the U.S., how can we get other countries to agree and keep their word?

Would Disrupt the Economy or Cost Me Money

Any solution involves, however you disguise it, a tax, or a decline in disposable income, whether it's called a fee, a charge, or a lowering of buying power.

Almost nobody likes change that affects them. We're creatures of habit, dependent on a stable world. "Disruptive" firms are okay, so long as they disrupt somebody else.

In addition to these considerations, climate change deniers push the following arguments, even if they have been disproven:

Power Grab by the "nerds"?

The people who worry about climate change include many of the nerds you despised or at least ignored in high school and college. Why listen to them now? "Scientists are good "on tap but not on top," right? When they invent stuff we can make a buck on, okay; but not when they would cost us money or cause disruption of our routines.

When other arguments fail, critics of science say that scientists are just trying to scare us and get grants or that all the talk about climate change is a power grab by socialists who allegedly can't win an honest debate about our way of life.

Survival is Said to be an Individual Challenge

Through wealth it seems possible to protect oneself even if the scientific predictions turn out to be true. New Zealand beckons, or other survivalist havens. Store food, buy guns!

Out of sight

Greenhouse gases are invisible, and despite a few documentary film s, the melting of ice occurs in regions seen by only a few people, the Arctic (North Pole), Antarctica (South), and glaciers in the mountains (the Andes, for example, or the Himalayas).

Well, because of these factors and others we don't want to accept that we have to do much about climate change or the emission of greenhouse gases. These are some of the factors that make this issue unusual. Can we turn our brilliant human ingenuity to get around these factors? Otherwise, they are likely to prevail. Evolution has not equipped us to deal with this particular danger.

 

Author of three recent books, Better Ways to Live: Honoring Social Inventors, Exploring New Challenges (2017); Enlarging Our Comfort Zones: A Life of Unexpected Destinations (2016); and Gift of Darkness:Growing Up[ in Occupied Amsterdam (more...)
 

6 people are discussing this page, with 12 comments  Post Comment

Craig K. Comstock

(Member since Oct 16, 2012), 23 articles, 13 comments


  New Content

It's a partial list. Please add factors. Even more, let's find ways to get around our all-too-human nonchalance or hopelessness.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 2:30:39 PM

Daniel Geery

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 70 fans, 171 articles, 3291 quicklinks, 14255 comments, 180 diaries


  New Content

I follow this topic with extreme interest, as my links and articles and comments show. If you're trying to say something here I am having a very difficult time discerning it. As in literally impossible. Maybe somebody else can help me get the main idea of what the article is actually about.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 4:40:55 PM

Chuck Nafziger

Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

I too have a hard time figuring the main thrust of the article. What I do come up with is that the average Joe has a myriad of reasons not to react to the slow motion end of humanity. I pick out the topic "Already too late? as the crux. Some people are saying we're already doomed, so why bother to do anything but grief-work? Since people die, it's good to learn about grief in any case, but one issue that tends to get lost is what else could help during the long period of crisis. " The quandary posed is between "why bother" and "what can we do during the long [sic] period of crisis."

No matter what we think about our time left, we lose our morality and humanity if we do not resist the demise of our habitable planet and try to live as though there may be a life for our children. To me, a big part of maintaining my satisfaction with life is doing what little I can to keep a habitable present and future, even in the face of overwhelming odds. It is far more than just dealing with grief, although that is an important task.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 5:48:23 PM

Daniel Geery

Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

Well said, as usual, Chuck.

I've been actively trying to operate on two assumptions, one, that it is remarkably difficult to predict things, especially regarding the future ;-)

But at the same the facts are harder and harder to refute on this issue; in fact, the closer I look, the more irrefutable it becomes--as Dr. Guy McPherson and so many other serious climatologists point out in many ways. We are a few decades late and a few billion dollars short, as many of us noted decades ago.

Two, looking back over history, at "things that couldn't be done," we find no end of things that have been done (flying is one prominent example).

I am thinking and researching lately and extensively of ways to pull the gsgs out of the atmosphere (subarin from cork trees comes promptly to mind, with a whole lot more funding in that area). There are ways to do this and other gsg removal possibilities, but the matter of scale (and political will) seems overwhelming.

The best possibility I can see, or the area I am working to explore and dig up more data on, is bioengineering--aka turning to nature to help undo what we've done as a species. The amazing work being done with microbes in particular seems to offer considerable hope, both in producing fuel, such as hydrogen, but also being gmo modified and expanded rapidly (with extremely watchful eyes on unintended outcomes) on a massive, global scale--that conceivably could have the added benefit of getting countries working together for a common cause.

Scientists routinely do and have worked closely together, even when their countries are at war. Pull together a group of serious scientists with a proven track record of not being subjugated to Big Money, work with present day AI for problem solving, and, well, toss in a few rosaries for good measure.

Meanwhile, I strongly advocate a basic understanding of science for and fact-based thinking for anyone running for political office.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 6:37:29 PM

Craig K. Comstock

Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

With apologies to anyone who is confused, I want to explore why people who say they respect science remain calm in the face of terrifying possibilities. Yes, a small number explore the prospects, but most seem to be distanced, as if the science doesn't exist. It seems useful to discover why, and to invent ways around the general quiescence.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 6:47:17 PM

Daniel Geery

Reply to Craig K. Comstock:   New Content

I'm ok with this, but it is the science--that I greatly respect and continue to study, across the board of topics--that makes me utterly UNCALM about where we're at. Freaked out completely is what science, aka facts, lead me to.

I don't think that anyone even partially steeped in science, such as my former sixth graders, are steeped in "general quiescience."

Here is one of my latest links on this topic click here

Submitted on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 7:27:17 PM

David Watts

Reply to Craig K. Comstock:   New Content

I thought you laid it out well in showing so many of the factors we are up against. It was helpful to me to see it all in one place. What it says to me which I already feel I know is that there is no chance to solve the climate change crisis. The main reason is what you said: "Humans are well equipped by evolution to respond with alacrity to sudden dangers, but not to gradual processes, even if the latter, over time, are even potentially fatal."

It takes a crisis to get people to begin to take action. While climate change is in fact a crisis, most people like you said see it as a slow moving crisis and nothing to panic about. Al Gore, from something I remember in his book Earth in the Balance, said the same thing. He said something to the effect that viewing the crisis coming our way for most of us is like being in a very bad car wreck and seeing it in very slow motion; first you see the front start to crumple but you see it happen ever so gradually. After a while the hood begins to crumple but at a pace that is so slow it seems like it will take such a long time to get back to you in the driver's seat it feels like you've got plenty of time; the panic can wait.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 7:39:38 PM

Paul Cohen

  New Content

I'm in my 70's and probably our civilization will last a few more years. So I'm not too worried for myself.


If I were in my 50's or younger I'd be pretty worried, however.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 7:08:14 PM

Daniel Geery

Reply to Paul Cohen:   New Content

I am 70 and most discouraged that everything I devoted my life to, energy, education, and environment, is being wiped out by Trump and company. As for myself, I am knock, knock, knocking on Heaven's door--though I think I'd be much happier in Hell, where all my good friends will surely be!

"Eternal light shining upon me" is a truly major horror, given that I have for years had great trouble getting a good night's sleep.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 7:33:09 PM

Craig K. Comstock

Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

To David Watts:

Yes, we need a "Pearl Harbor" moment, but with regard to climate change, any day that will "live in infamy" is likely, because of the long gap between greenhouse gas emissions and full consequences, to come rather late. Short of a sudden and overwhelming event clearly linked to climate change, what can be done to break the calm?

I understand that it's "a good time to be old" (I'm 79), but most people aren't, and what about the continuity lof civilization?

Submitted on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 8:00:02 PM

Carol Jackson

  New Content

Why would anyone even imagine that thousands of billions of tons of anything would effect anything, ever.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 8:17:15 PM

David Watts

Reply to Carol Jackson:   New Content

Carol, that is a good question. I don't know that I have an answer. But when you put it like that, THOUSANDS OF BILLIONS OF TONS OF ANYTHING WOULD EFFECT ANYTHING, EVER(!!), I would think somebody should have been able to figure it out...

Submitted on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 8:47:45 PM

