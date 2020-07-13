History Shows That Sustained, Disruptive Protests Work by Kevin A. Young

I'm submitting this by one of the authors of Levers of Power.

Check out the YES op ed by Kevin Young (below and attached and here) , arguing that the route to successful protest does not involve building public opinion, but instead on disrupting "business as usual" until the powers that be in business and politics have to give in.

I have gotten this rejoinder from a lot of folks: "'Abolish Police' just alienates people!" Young shows that this is not the case, and that knowledge may save another generation of struggle, if we have that long.

- Peter Barus

