OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 1/13/21

Hey MAGA Marchers: Where Was Coward Trump as You Died?

From Reader Supported News

By Bob Fitrakis and Harvey Wasserman,

DC Capitol Storming
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: TapTheForwardAssist)   Details   Source   DMCA

AN OPEN LETTER TO MAGA MARCHERS

When Donald Trump incited you to assault the Capitol, he said he would be with you.

He wasn't.

Four of you are dead and you've killed a policeman. More of you will suffer and die from the COVID that spread through your maskless march. Many of you now face prison terms and ruined lives.

Had you been black, you'd've been gunned down before you got anywhere near the Capitol building.

Some of you in Los Angeles compensated by assaulting a black woman who accidentally walked into one of your rallies. Others expressed your opinions about Jews by wearing hats saying 6MWE (Six Million Wasn't Enough).

Maybe Trump's bone spurs kept him from marching with you.

When Alice Paul and Martin Luther King and Dorothy Day and Cesar Chavez and so many other great American leaders have organized marches for social change, they personally endured gassings, beatings, imprisonment. They never hesitated to risk their own bodies for a higher cause.

When Trump urged you to assault the Congress, he never intended to join you. He sat safe in the White House you pay for, watching you kill and be killed. He will certainly pardon himself to avoid the kinds of criminal charges many of you will face.

When the COVID came here, Trump let it spread so America could develop "herd immunity."

You are the herd. Are you immune yet?

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
