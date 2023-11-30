 
 
Life Arts    H3'ed 11/30/23

Henry K: You Little RIPper (poem)

In Series: My Poetry
Peter Lorre in M
Peter Lorre in M
(Image by _maara)   Details   DMCA

Henry K: You Little RIPper Who Lived to be 100! Well How About That?!

by John Kendall Hawkins

.

Old K carked* it before he could be appointed,

by one of the elitist attendees at his funeral,

head honcho of the Gaza Truth Commission,

if there is one when it happens,

with him looking into whether Israel atrocitied

when they blitzed Gaza with cattle cars,

crazy Zionist pilots yelling, Torah, Torah, Torah.

Secretly, he advised that they strike the hospital tunnels

with the Mother of All Bombs, like Trump did the Taliban,

back to the Stone Age.

The plight of children forgotten.

But probably worth it, they're thinking.

.

saucy yo soy

realpolitik o boy

do I look goy?

dumplings by La Choy

which swings -- Oy!--

American

.

When last words splashed

about K's doings in Amerika

he was working with former Google wonk Eric Schmidt

on an updated book version of "The Penal Colony"

part Illustrated Man, part Turd Blossom** soup

the future of humanity from an AI POV

peoplefolk reduced to cockroaches

that miserably survive a return to the Stone Age

and a new origin story, new tree, new garden.

Hey! Planet Earth has bio! Woo-hoo!

.

Remember after 9/11

when they tried to appoint him Truth Commissioner?

We had to chase him from town

like he was a crazy-eyed Peter Lorre in M

the Left wanting to catch up with him

to settle some scores,

fists pestling mortar palms,

him snivelling, I didn't murder anybody.

But he had, he had, he had.

They wanted the Peace Prize back;

it was rightfully Dylan's, they reckoned,

until he released that "Neighborhood Bully" of his.

Oy.

.

all the semites

are gathered in Gaza square

fists of fury aimed at one another

IDF versus one of Arafat's kids

machine guns versus sling shots

(hey, remember Davey and Goliath

and the donkey jaw's bone?)

them yelling at each other, You antisemite, you!

and you, outsider, neither pro nor anti, reading the situation,

like the farm stock at the end of Animal Farm,

looking left looking right, a bewildered beast.

.

A 'self-loathing' Jew, Dr. K, like Herr Dr. Sydney Gottlieb (see my review),

might have saved the 2 state solution:

Do or Die.

Meanwhile, the olives are melting from the trees

on the West Bank full of settlers from Diaspora Inc.,

like Dali timepieces dripping fire ants and giraffes on fire

neglected, needy, nebuchadnezzared

all because Herr Doktor K tore up the Balfour

in secret trysts with Gauloise-smoking Sartrian femmes

in Paris, where he was only trying to find him some peace,

(Christ, you know it ain't easy)

and wished to chase Dan Ellsberg all the way to hell at any cost:

"the most dangerous man in America."

And you wonder why I watch Seinfeld reruns.

About nothing.

.

* carked: aussie slang for died; became a carcass before your very eyes. Example: "'That wog ya roughed up - well, he karked.' Sa'ad dead!" (1977 R. Beilby Gunner)

** Turd Blossom: the nickname GW Bush gave Karl Rove, who excelled at Dirty Tricks (think: Nixon) and allegedly proclaimed that the days of "reality-based thinking" were over and that he and his now controlled the narrative, Outer Limits style.

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

Tell A Friend