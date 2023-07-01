 
 
General News    H3'ed 7/1/23

Help From Life-Destroying Surgery Causes Patient More Pain

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   1 comment
Surgery damage apparent
Surgery damage apparent
(Image by Martha Rosenberg)   Details   DMCA
What if your primary care physician sent you to a sinus specialist for endoscopic surgery to widen your sinus passages for better drainage? But while you were under sedation the surgeon performed a "septoplasty""a straightening of the septum""without your consent which had the effect of permanently cutting off your right nostril's air airflow? This and more happened to Michael Frederick, 35, a middle school science teacher who lives in the Chicago area""as well as others who visited the same doctor.

Primary septoplasty only has a success rate of 43 to 85 percent""which Frederick received"" leaving at least 15 percent of patients with no "relief from symptoms," according to research published in the medical journal Cureus last year.

"This surgery I did not consent and which was unnecessary has changed my whole life," Frederick told me. "I wanted to join the Air Force but can't with my constant need for nose strips and sinus wash outs. I can't run and exercise and my sleep is seriously impaired leaving me exhausted all day and barely able to function." Over the nine years since the surgery Frederick says he has lost friends and jobs.

Frederick contacted the surgeon, Joseph Raviv, MD, of the NorthShore University Health System, soon after the surgery, declaring that he was worse, not better. However, the doctor said he could not perform a "revision septoplasty"""the condition was unfixable and permanent.

Online reviews of Dr. Raviv suggest similar patient events. "About five years ago, Dr. Raviv did an extremely invasive procedure on me where he made a new opening in my cheek bone into my sinus cavity," wrote Terri C. in 2021. "He told me it was necessary. I've had nothing but misery since and have worse sinus infections than prior. It has also affected my Csf [cerebrospinal fluid] pressure. When I went back to him with my post-op issues he basically told me there was nothing he could do and washed his hands of me."

Writing on Yelp in 2020, Jeremy S. agreed about Dr. Raviv's problematical surgical skills and indifference to their likely aftermath. Dr. Raviv, "Ruined my nose in surgery," he wrote. The surgeon "took out way too much cartilage. When I came back to show him, he told me, 'maybe you'll learn to breathe through your mouth.'"

Also in agreement with the skepticism was "FP" writing on Yelp, "Regarding my test results, I could not get Dr. Raviv on the phone to answer a single question. I was repeatedly ignored, made seven different phone calls and directed to nurses and managers that could not answer my questions. It resulted with being told that I must make another appointment to discuss my results when the nurse couldn't answer my question."

Legal and Medical Remedies

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries.
 

Martha Rosenberg

The temptation to put money over patients is way too strong in today's medical establishmnet

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 1, 2023 at 6:58:27 PM

