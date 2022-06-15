Hell Hath Frozen Over: Rachel Maddow Nukes Jan. 6 Committee (VIDEO)

Hell Hath Frozen Over: Rachel Maddow Nukes Jan. 6 Committee

By Publius



Rachel Maddow

(Image by Commons) Details DMCA



None other than Rachel Maddow makes the point that the Jan. 6 protesters who, in her words, "breached" the Capitol building, were a mile away from where Trump was giving his speech. The committee attempts to make the connection between events at the Capitol and Trump's speech.

The point could not be more important. As the committee seeks to build a case against Trump for "inciting" protesters to violence, severing the connection between Trump's words that afternoon and what was happening a mile away, without exaggeration, means that everyone can go home.... see article