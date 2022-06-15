 
 
General News    H4'ed 6/15/22

Hell Hath Frozen Over: Rachel Maddow Nukes Jan. 6 Committee (VIDEO)

By Ralph Lopez
Hell Hath Frozen Over: Rachel Maddow Nukes Jan. 6 Committee

By Publius

Rachel Maddow
Rachel Maddow
(Image by Commons)   Details   DMCA

None other than Rachel Maddow makes the point that the Jan. 6 protesters who, in her words, "breached" the Capitol building, were a mile away from where Trump was giving his speech. The committee attempts to make the connection between events at the Capitol and Trump's speech.

The point could not be more important. As the committee seeks to build a case against Trump for "inciting" protesters to violence, severing the connection between Trump's words that afternoon and what was happening a mile away, without exaggeration, means that everyone can go home.... see article

Ralph Lopez majored in Economics and Political Science at Yale University. He writes for Truth Out, Alternet, Consortium News, Op-Ed News, and other Internet media. He reported from Afghanistan in 2009 and produced a short documentary film on (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
