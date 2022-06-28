 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 6/28/22

Have you noticed America has gotten meaner?

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   2 comments
Author 1486
Message Thom Hartmann
Donald Trump 060121 p6
(Image by arthur.strathearn)   Details   DMCA

"Blood alone moves the wheels of history" - Benito Mussolini

"Have you noticed that people are getting meaner?" the villain asks in a Paramount+ promo for their new show Evil. "What does it mean?, asks the "nice" character. "It means," says the evil character with a note of triumph in her voice, "that your side is losing."

And here we are. The lede of an above-the-fold story in yesterday's Washington Post lays it out: "In the past 24 hours, there has been an uptick in the number of violent threats against lawmakers on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and all lawmakers on the committee are likely to receive a security detail""

We need to discuss the violence and threats of violence now endemic to the GOP, because they signal a hopefully reversible but possibly terminal slide into fascism.

Fascism is violence

Its philosophy is rooted in violence: the domination of the many by a few, whether the main instrument of that domination is personal physical violence, the violence of great wealth or political power being used to destroy one's enemies, or unjustified violence inflicted by the state under color of law.

But at its core, fascism is rooted in physical violence, intimidation, and murder. It's war brought into politics and governance.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Thom Hartmann is a Project Censored Award-winning New York Times best-selling author, and host of a nationally syndicated daily progressive talk program on the Air America Radio Network, live noon-3 PM ET.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Rob Kall

Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 298 fans, 2722 articles, 5358 quicklinks, 7063 comments, 527 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
  New Content

I was talking with a Trump supporting family member about abortion and he said he didn't totally oppose abortion because it killed off the potential Democratic population.

I replied, yeah, like I didn't feel bad about the right-wingers who refused the Covid vaccination and died.

No pleasant conversation-- a brutal slugfest.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022 at 10:24:24 AM

Author 0
Lance Ciepiela

Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 4, 2008), 53 fans, 58 articles, 244 quicklinks, 6196 comments, 215 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
  New Content

Had Pence obeyed Trump, said a retired federal judge, "America would immediately have been plunged into what would have been tantamount to a revolution within a paralyzing constitutional crisis." #CapitolAssault.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022 at 10:47:12 AM

Author 0
