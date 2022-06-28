Have you noticed America has gotten meaner?



"Blood alone moves the wheels of history" - Benito Mussolini

"Have you noticed that people are getting meaner?" the villain asks in a Paramount+ promo for their new show Evil. "What does it mean?, asks the "nice" character. "It means," says the evil character with a note of triumph in her voice, "that your side is losing."

And here we are. The lede of an above-the-fold story in yesterday's Washington Post lays it out: "In the past 24 hours, there has been an uptick in the number of violent threats against lawmakers on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and all lawmakers on the committee are likely to receive a security detail""

We need to discuss the violence and threats of violence now endemic to the GOP, because they signal a hopefully reversible but possibly terminal slide into fascism.

Fascism is violence

Its philosophy is rooted in violence: the domination of the many by a few, whether the main instrument of that domination is personal physical violence, the violence of great wealth or political power being used to destroy one's enemies, or unjustified violence inflicted by the state under color of law.

But at its core, fascism is rooted in physical violence, intimidation, and murder. It's war brought into politics and governance.

