Have you called the FBI on Trump, 134+ Congressmen and Senators yet ?

Facebook Censorship and another Thing they Don't Need to Censor

Why did I file a tip with the FBI sharing my concern that based on current public facts I overheard on the radio, Trump, 134+ Congressmen and Senators, et al,. for breaking the RICO Act?

On February 11, 2021, I (like many Americans) spent a good part of the day listening to the 2nd day of the House's case against Donald Trump. As I was listening to the case presented on NPR, I decided to call the FBI and indicate that I felt that the House and NPR had already made a good case for charging Donald J. Trump, 130+ Congressmen and Senators, as well as the likes of the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys and others, with breaking the RICO Act.

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act is a United States federal law that provides for extended criminal penalties and a civil cause of action for acts performed as part of an ongoing criminal organization.

The RICO Act has been used against gangs, the Mafia, drug cartels, white-collar criminals. Since 2017, many groups across the United States have asked that Trump and Co. be charged with RICO. Since Jan. 6. 2021, there have been more and more calls for Trump and others to be prosecuted under the RICO Act for the Attempted Coup at the Capitol last month in Washington, DC.

I, however, based my call to the FBI here in Kansas City not on what others had to say but on the testimony and audios of the House Democrats presented in the Impeachment Trial in the Senate on both February 10 and February 11. Their case was thorough and certainly enough for any grand jury.

The woman who answered my call at the Kansas City, Missouri Office did not seem at all surprised by my call. She informed me to file a tip or query for investigation on the FBI site used for such contacts or tips.

I filled out my claim against Trump, 130+ Congressmen and Senators, as well as the likes of the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys and others, with breaking the RICO Act. (Then I filed a second similar form with Homeland Security as I listened to the ongoing trial on NPR just after 3:00pm on that Thursday last week.)

Next, I shared what I had done on my Facebook page. In my message on my timeline, I encouraged others to contact the FBI and file a similar Tip. I wrote on Facebook "I ask you to file [for] a RICO case [investigation] with the FBI or Homeland Security against Trump, 134+ congressmen and senators, the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, et al., for the insurrection of January 6, 2021", which had been set in motion months or years ago.

Wouldn't you know it? Within an hour or so, Facebook wiped this statement encouraging others to file similar tips with FBI and Homeland Security.

In contrast to the FBI and my claim, FACEBOOK simply erased my statement and encouragement for others to follow suit.