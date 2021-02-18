 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Have you called the FBI on Trump, 134+ Congressmen and Senators yet ?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 5798
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Kevin Anthony Stoda
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)

Facebook Censorship and another Thing they Don't Need to Censor

Why did I file a tip with the FBI sharing my concern that based on current public facts I overheard on the radio, Trump, 134+ Congressmen and Senators, et al,. for breaking the RICO Act?

On February 11, 2021, I (like many Americans) spent a good part of the day listening to the 2nd day of the House's case against Donald Trump. As I was listening to the case presented on NPR, I decided to call the FBI and indicate that I felt that the House and NPR had already made a good case for charging Donald J. Trump, 130+ Congressmen and Senators, as well as the likes of the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys and others, with breaking the RICO Act.

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act is a United States federal law that provides for extended criminal penalties and a civil cause of action for acts performed as part of an ongoing criminal organization.

The RICO Act has been used against gangs, the Mafia, drug cartels, white-collar criminals. Since 2017, many groups across the United States have asked that Trump and Co. be charged with RICO. Since Jan. 6. 2021, there have been more and more calls for Trump and others to be prosecuted under the RICO Act for the Attempted Coup at the Capitol last month in Washington, DC.

I, however, based my call to the FBI here in Kansas City not on what others had to say but on the testimony and audios of the House Democrats presented in the Impeachment Trial in the Senate on both February 10 and February 11. Their case was thorough and certainly enough for any grand jury.

The woman who answered my call at the Kansas City, Missouri Office did not seem at all surprised by my call. She informed me to file a tip or query for investigation on the FBI site used for such contacts or tips.

I filled out my claim against Trump, 130+ Congressmen and Senators, as well as the likes of the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys and others, with breaking the RICO Act. (Then I filed a second similar form with Homeland Security as I listened to the ongoing trial on NPR just after 3:00pm on that Thursday last week.)

Next, I shared what I had done on my Facebook page. In my message on my timeline, I encouraged others to contact the FBI and file a similar Tip. I wrote on Facebook "I ask you to file [for] a RICO case [investigation] with the FBI or Homeland Security against Trump, 134+ congressmen and senators, the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, et al., for the insurrection of January 6, 2021", which had been set in motion months or years ago.

Wouldn't you know it? Within an hour or so, Facebook wiped this statement encouraging others to file similar tips with FBI and Homeland Security.

In contrast to the FBI and my claim, FACEBOOK simply erased my statement and encouragement for others to follow suit.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Kevin Anthony Stoda Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

KEVIN STODA-has been blessed to have either traveled in or worked in nearly 100 countries on five continents over the past two and a half decades.--He sees himself as a peace educator and have been-- a promoter of good economic and social development--making-him an enemy of my homelands humongous DEFENSE SPENDING and its focus on using weapons to try and solve global (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

BED-INs and Other Protests Needed Now

Why have German-, Italian- and Latin American Internment during WWII been kept out of the USA History books?

GULF CIVIL SOCIETY FORUM calls for Gulf Monarchies to abandon absolutism and to adopt European-style Parliaments

TRIBE, TRIBALISM AND CULTURAL CHANGE-KUWAIT 2008

A WORLD OF PRETENDERS: Partial Review of the Filipino Novel, THE PRETENDERS by F. Sionil Jose

PHILIPP ROESLER, of Vietnamese Descent. to Head the Health Ministry in Germany, as his own Party Plans to Push for more

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 