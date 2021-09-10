 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News    H3'ed 9/10/21

Have Drug Makers Created A Generation of Hypochondriacs?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 1353
Message Martha Rosenberg
Become a Fan
  (85 fans)

Used by permission from Dreamstime
Used by permission from Dreamstime
(Image by Dreamstime)   Details   DMCA

A month before the COVID-19 shutdowns, the Wall Street Journal reported that many young people are seeking "accommodations" such as greater time allotments at work for their anxiety, PTSD, depression and other mental conditions. Of course there is much less anxiety zooming from your couch but the issues will no doubt return when workers do.

The article provoked a lively discussion split largely on age lines. Older people--Baby Boomers and Generation X-- accuse Generation Z and Millennials of being "emotional hemophiliacs" who all think they are victims. The younger people reply that they suffer from real, diagnosed "mental illnesses" which the workplace must accommodate. And they are victims.

It is certainly true that Gen Z and millennials have grown up with the threat of climate change, mass shootings, pesticides, endocrine disrupters, GMOs and processed food which did not affect older people as much. Mass shootings alone engender PTSD.

But it is also true that the younger generations have grown up under nonstop drug industry spin which has elevated normal facets of the human psyche --blue moods, mood swings, growing up, "nerves," attention problems"--to mental illness."

How did drug makers convince so many patients (and doctors) that depression, anxiety, "spectrum disorders" and the like were chronic and common--even though no confirming biological or blood test even exists for them? A full 70 percent of writers of the bible of mental illness, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), the doctors who describe and define mental conditions, have reported financial relationships with drug companies. Think about that.

Then there are drug maker front groups, sometimes visiting public schools, that not only convince young people they are at risk of "mental illness" but that it is "cool" and desirable. For example, a recent article in Glamour magazine depicted attractive young women who suffer from the "mental illnesses" of anxiety and depression. Don't you want to be like them? Campus-based groups post images of ebullient young people with the meme "This Is What Mental Illness Looks Like"-- offering an instant, appealing identity.

When college kids commit suicide, drug maker front groups swoop down upon campuses charging that the deceased should have been given antidepressants and that there exist "barriers" to mental health care. In at least two instances I have covered as a reporter, the drug status of the deceased was not determined--a crucial fact since the drugs the groups promote are also highly correlated with suicide when used in young people.

Prescriptions for SSRI antidepressants largely replaced benzodiazepines such as Valium over the past decades for several reasons. They were considered safer, anxiety was re-cast as "really" depression and the meds assured lifelong, rather than intermittent customers. Ka-ching. Whereas benzodiazepines were prescribed "as needed," antidepressants are taken every day and require weeks for results to appear. Moreover they are almost impossible to discontinue and patients remain on them for decades (though drug makers and the doctors it pays reject the term "addictive"). Before the SSRIs and DSM writers, depression was regarded as self-limiting and not "chronic" requiring decades of medication.*

*Long term effects of SSRIs such as bone fractures from calcium depletion are now surfacing which should surprise no one. Clinical trials are short term; long term effects of a drug are determined by current users/guinea pigs.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Martha Rosenberg Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by Random (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Grassley Investigates Lilly/WebMD link Reported by Washington Post

The Drug Store in Your Tap Water

It's the Cymbalta Stupid

Are You Sure You're Not Psychotic Asks Shameless Drug Company?

Another Poorly Regulated "Derivative"--the Antidepressant Pristiq

MRSA and More. Antibiotics Linked to Obesity and Allergies, Too

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Martha Rosenberg

Become a Fan
Author 1353
(Member since Apr 16, 2006), 85 fans, 922 articles, 680 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Perhaps the biggest trend of the last two decades is everyone thinking they are "mentally ill" and taking psych drugs. Thanks for nothing Pharma

Submitted on Friday, Sep 10, 2021 at 3:17:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 