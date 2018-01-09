Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Harm Caused by Electoral College

The Electoral College has caused fundamental damage to the United States in the first part of the twenty-first century. We have had two minority presidents, George W. Bush and Donald J. Trump, as a result of the arcane machinations of the electoral college. As a result, we have suffered through the Iraq War and its aftermath, including ISIS and al Queda. Now we will suffer generational damage to the federal courts, the environment, and tax inequality caused by President Trump and his merry band of misfits.

Constitutional Compromise

As President Trump said, "The election is rigged." He was right: The electoral college rigs the system. Elections are now decided by a few states where there are roughly equal blocks of Democrats and Republicans: Ohio, Florida, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Colorado, Michigan and Wisconsin. A slim majority in several of these states can tilt the electoral college against the will of the people.

Electoral College Tilt
(Image by Joel D. Joseph)

[Print by Joel D. Joseph. PartisanArtisan.com]

The Constitution is an exceptional document that has lasted 240 years. The electoral college was a compromise. At the time of the first election in 1789, thirteen states ranged in population from 68,000 in Rhode Island to 748,000 in Virginia, but those numbers included slaves, women and children. The total population of the United States was 3,929,214, less than half the population of Los Angeles County or New York City today. If we only look at the white male vote (the only ones who could vote in 1789), there was only a total of 800,000 voters. Virginia had 110,00 white males, New York, 83,000, Delaware 12,000.

Constitutional Amendment

The Constitution was meant to be amended. Article V of the Constitution provides for amendments. Thomas Jefferson, one of the primary drafters of the Constitution, said, "Laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind. As that becomes more developed, more enlightened, as new discoveries are made, new truths disclosed, and manners and opinions change with the change of circumstances, institutions must advance also, and keep pace with the times. We might as well require a man to wear still the coat which fitted him when a boy, as civilized society to remain ever under the regimen of their barbarous ancestors."

Jefferson also wrote the Declaration of Independence which provides in part, "Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, -- That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness."

Popular Vote

In a democracy, the popular vote is the only vote that matters. U.S. citizens now travel and move more often than in 1790 and the weight of their vote should not be decided on where they live. Whether you vote in Delaware or California, you vote should be treated equally. The Supreme Court in Baker v. Carr, 369 U.S.186 (1962), decided that the Constitution required that all votes be treated equally (not counting Presidential elections). In that case, Tennessee gave voters in some districts two or three times the weight of other districts in State elections. The Constitution does the same thing with the electoral college. Now is the time to get rid of that anachronistic piece of history. I understand ratification of a Constitutional amendment is difficult, requiring a 2/3 vote in Congress and approval by of the States. But the United States cannot afford a third mistake: we do not want another George W. Bush or Donald J. Trump, a minority president ill-prepared to lead this country and the world.

Chairman, Made in the USA Foundation, economist and lawyer, author of ten books and hundreds of articles.

There have been hundreds of unsuccessful proposed amendments to modify or abolish the Electoral College - more than any other subject of Constitutional reform.
To abolish the Electoral College would need a constitutional amendment, and could be stopped by states with as little as 3% of the U.S. population.

Instead, pragmatically, the National Popular Vote bill is 61% of the way to guaranteeing the majority of Electoral College votes and the presidency to the candidate who receives the most popular votes in the country, by states changing their state winner-take-all laws (not mentioned in the U.S. Constitution, but later enacted by 48 states), without changing anything in the Constitution, using the built-in method that the Constitution provides for states to make changes.

All voters would be valued equally in presidential elections, no matter where they live.
Candidates, as in other elections, would allocate their time, money, polling, organizing, and ad buys roughly in proportion to the population

Every vote, everywhere, for every candidate, would be politically relevant and equal in every presidential election.
No more distorting, crude, and divisive and red and blue state maps of predictable outcomes, that don't represent any minority party voters within each state.
No more handful of 'battleground' states (where the two major political parties happen to have similar levels of support) where voters and policies are more important than those of the voters in 38+ predictable states that have just been 'spectators' and ignored after the conventions.

The bill would take effect when enacted by states with a majority of the electoral votes--270 of 538.
All of the presidential electors from the enacting states will be supporters of the presidential candidate receiving the most popular votes among all 50 states (and DC)--thereby guaranteeing that candidate with an Electoral College majority.

Since 2006, the bill has passed 35 state legislative chambers in 23 rural, small, medium, large, red, blue, and purple states with 261 electoral votes.

NationalPopularVote

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 9, 2018 at 8:54:58 PM

