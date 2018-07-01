 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Harlan Ellison, SF/Speculative Fiction Writer Dead at 82, with quotes

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Inspiring 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 7/1/18

Become a Fan
  (304 fans)
- Advertisement -


Remembering Harlan Ellison (1934--2018) Writer Harlan Ellison recently passed away, leaving behind a lasting legacy of contributions to science fiction and fantasy as well as scripting and inspiring .Star ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: IMDb)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The NYTimes' obituary for Harlan Ellison describes him as

"...a furiously prolific and cantankerous writer whose science fiction and fantasy stories reflected a personality so intense that they often read as if he were punching his manual typewriter keys with his fists, died on Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 84.

Mr. Ellison looked at storytelling as a "holy chore," which he pursued zealously for more than 60 years. His output includes more than 1,700 short stories and articles, at least 100 books and dozens of screenplays and television scripts."

- Advertisement -

I was not a big fan of Ellison, by the seventies I'd decided he was a bit too smarmy and cynical for me. You might also frame him as acerbic. But reviewing collections of quotations by him, he was clearly brilliant and highly quotable. Here are some nuggets I've selected:

"Writing is a holy chore." Harlan Ellison (1972). "Dangerous Visions", Berkley

"I hate being wrong, but I love it when I'm set straight." - Harlan Ellison (1989). "Harlan Ellison's watching"

The trick is not becoming a writer. The trick is staying a writer. ~ Harlan Ellison, Strange Wine

- Advertisement -

"There is no nobler chore in the craft of writing than holding up the mirror of reality and turning it slightly, so we have a new and different perception of the commonplace, the everyday, the 'normal,' the obvious. People are reflected in the glass. The fantasy situation into which you thrust them is the mirror itself. And what we are shown should illuminate and alter our perception of the world around us. Failing that, you have failed totally." - Harlan Ellison

"I think art must be tough! I think art has to be hard. I don't think it should be easy. I think it should take foot-pounds of energy to produce that art, otherwise we would have more mediocre writers, and we don't have room for any more mediocrity in the world. There's already enough of it being visited on us night and day through the Internet, and through television, and through politics." - Harlan Ellison

"You're a writer. And that's something better than being a millionaire. Because it's something holy." - Harlan Ellison

"My philosophy of life is that the meek shall inherit nothing but debasement, frustration, and ignoble deaths." - Harlan Ellison (2014). "The Harlan Ellison Hornbook", p.208, Open Road Media

"The trick is not becoming a writer. The trick is staying a writer." - Harlan Ellison Voices of Vision: Creators of Science Fiction and Fantasy Speak". Book by Jayme Lynn Blaschke (p. 182), A

"In these days of widespread illiteracy, functional illiteracy... anything that keeps people stupid is a felony." - Harlan Ellison (1989). "Harlan Ellison's watching"

- Advertisement -

"To say more is to say less." Harlan Ellison (2016). "Harlan Ellison's Watching", p.126, Hachette UK

I talk about the things people have always talked about in stories: pain, hate, truth, courage, destiny, friendship, responsibility, growing old, growing up, falling in love, all of these things. What I try to write about are the darkest things in the soul, the mortal dreads. I try to go into those places in me that contain the cauldrous. I want to dip up the fire, and I want to put it on paper. The closer I get to the burning core of my being, the things which are most painful to me, the better is my work. " It is a love/hate relationship I have with the human race. I am an elitist, and I feel that my responsibility is to drag the human race along with me -- that I will never pander to, or speak down to, or play the safe game. Because my immortal soul will be lost. Harlan Ellison As quoted in Contemporary Authors New Revision Series: A Bio-Bibliographical Guide to Current Writers in Fiction, General Non-Fiction, Poetry, Journalism, Drama, Motion Pictures, Television, & Other Fields (1982) by Ann Evory

"Repent, Harlequin," said the Ticktock Man. "Get stuffed," the Harlequin replied." - Harlan Ellison

I have no mouth. And I must scream. Harlan Ellison "I Have No Mouth & I Must Scream". Book by Harlan Ellison, 2014.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Inspiring 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Leslie Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 500983
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 15 fans, 3 articles, 1 quicklinks, 646 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

While not very familiar with this author, his quotes are quite good and leave me with impressed with his spirit and outlook.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 1, 2018 at 4:48:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 