Hamlet played Ophelia in the drag /

Burned down the Globe Theatre during a stag

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



The whole problem could have been avoided

had Hamlet the sense to flip the ghosts off,

but the devil's in the details of our lives;

he philosophizes, but would be king.

He and Horatio were an item --

the talk of the town in old Wittenberg,

where they misconstrued Being over bier,

fought over die liebfraumilchmädchen there;

farted and had themselves a Falstaff purge

of words and anecdotes encased in phlegm.

At uni, I found the Bard exploited

by gay profs who wanted his sonnet love

so bad, they took out Canon-bustin' knives

and caesarian-sectioned the Duck Beijing.