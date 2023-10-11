 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/11/23

"Hamas-Israel War" begs a question

A comment after reading "The Hamas-Israel War: What Can Be Discussed?" (David Corn October 11, 2023)

Maybe I missed something, but I was struck by what is not being discussed...

The begged question has to do with allowing ourselves to see that this is not about some ethnic affliction or character flaw, in Jews, Arabs or humanity in general. It's about Conflict, an inherent and necessary part of existence, in a culture of scarcity-accounting that has made even human life, even conflict itself, into tradable commodities.

Thus, instead of a sane and simple relationship to the roughnesses of life, we send the public into exponential revenge mode, in hope of winning a dry seat on this sinking lifeboat. And business makes a killing.

And this on a scale that would be utterly impossible without rivers of US tax dollars flowing into unaccountable corporate coffers under global trade agreements with arcane arbitration clauses (i.e., out of reach or awareness of voters). It works something like this:

The war industry is a new kind of triangular trade,

__selling newer, deadlier, costlier munitions,

____field-tested on helpless populations of doomed civilians,

______to governments whose elected officials sit on the boards

________as "jobs creators" for their constituents...

I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay
 

Peter Barus

"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus
       -- Peter Barus

It's possible to do acceptable journalism without ever really engaging with the questions that really matter. The easiest way is to deal with the issues your audience is already yelling about, without saying anything that pins you to one side or another. That way everybody thinks you know what you're talking about, even while you aren't (as a non-journalist I count myself exempt in this regard).

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 11, 2023 at 6:59:40 PM

