"Hamas-Israel War" begs a question

A comment after reading "The Hamas-Israel War: What Can Be Discussed?" (David Corn October 11, 2023)

Maybe I missed something, but I was struck by what is not being discussed...

The begged question has to do with allowing ourselves to see that this is not about some ethnic affliction or character flaw, in Jews, Arabs or humanity in general. It's about Conflict, an inherent and necessary part of existence, in a culture of scarcity-accounting that has made even human life, even conflict itself, into tradable commodities.

Thus, instead of a sane and simple relationship to the roughnesses of life, we send the public into exponential revenge mode, in hope of winning a dry seat on this sinking lifeboat. And business makes a killing.

And this on a scale that would be utterly impossible without rivers of US tax dollars flowing into unaccountable corporate coffers under global trade agreements with arcane arbitration clauses (i.e., out of reach or awareness of voters). It works something like this:

The war industry is a new kind of triangular trade,

__selling newer, deadlier, costlier munitions,

____field-tested on helpless populations of doomed civilians,

______to governments whose elected officials sit on the boards

________as "jobs creators" for their constituents...