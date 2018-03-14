- Advertisement -

While I have little sufferance for the NRA, I find some truth in its claim that "Guns don't kill, people do." The Chinese discovered gun powder centuries ago, and there is no putting the genie back in the bottle. The furor over the latest school shooting in Florida brings out the same maniacal and misplaced cries for an external solution that can only be found in the mirror. Do we blame the gun if used for a suicide? Could we be facing a societal suicide?

If I had my way, no one, not even the police, would have a gun. They are designed for one thing only, to kill. They have no other purpose. However, there are more than 300,000,000 guns in the United States, with more being manufactured every day. They cannot be made to disappear. They cannot, realistically, be bought back by the government, and any effective background check on buyers would mark an absolute end to what is left of our privacy. Such policies would do nothing more than create a very lucrative black market for guns. Have we learned nothing from prohibition and the war on drugs?

In the first place, the uproar over gun control is a sideshow, but with an ominous purpose. It's a distraction, one of many, that serves to keep us from facing the real threat to our existence, which is nuclear war. An oligarchy or deep state that has taken control of our government seems bent on global domination as a "New World Order." Now, lest we dismiss this as just another wild conspiracy theory, consider the words of David Rockefeller in his 2002 memoirs:

- Advertisement -

"Some even believe we are part of a secret cabal working against the best interest of the United States, characterizing my family and me as 'internationalists' and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure -- one world, if you will. If that's the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it."

Having no national allegiance, this cabal has chosen the United States as the agent to create this "New World Order." Since to do so would require wars and killing, what nation other than the United States is best qualified to carry out this diabolical scheme?

Aside from having the necessary force of arms to bring the world into compliance, we seem, as a populace, to have a predisposition for wars and killing. To date according to CNN, from the beginning of this century there have been 20 mass shootings claiming a total of 349 innocent lives. Violence pervades our films and video games. Speaking at a campaign rally in Iowa, presidential candidate Trump boasted that:

- Advertisement -

"I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose voters."

We support a government that advocates both capital punishment and war. The intention of

our penal system is not to reform but to punish. As for war, a study by Global Research finds that of the 242 years of our history, the Unites States has been at war during 221 of them. This leaves just 21 years of our existence in which there has been no war. It should be noted that roughly a third of the war years involved the shameful slaughter of Native Americans, which some historians have deemed genocide.

The United States has more than 800 military bases throughout the world. The question to be asked is, Why? The answer must be the creation of the "New World Order." Standing in the way are the nations of Russia, China, Korea and Iran, three of which are nuclear. Having declared them enemies of the United States, what does this portend? The doomsday clock just advanced: it's now just two and a half minutes to midnight, according to the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists which warns that the end of humanity may be near.

What we fail to understand is that the only solution to the problem of gun control lies not with the guns people own but with their use. I fear that so long as we continue to stomach mass murders at home and illegal wars abroad, we become complicit in their execution. So long as we refuse to acknowledge the profanation of our society by the duplicity of our supposed democratically elected officials, and so long as we continue to accept without question the specious "official line" as dictated to a controlled MSM, we share the guilt.

If I might be so bold as to advise President Trump, I might make the following suggestions:

- Advertisement -

1. Instead of calling for deregulation, strive to curb a run-amok capitalism whose greed has produced a record setting gap between the 1% and the rest of us. The thought that such a system will regulate itself is pure fantasy.

2. Narrow this atrocious income gap by raising the minimum wage to a level compensatory with what a single wage earner would need to support a family of four, and restore the union movement to its proper posture, allowing the worker to share more equitably in the increased productivity of advancing technology. Only then could we expect the return to a social structure that allows for the proper upbringing of our children and a renewed faith in an honest government.

3. Adjust the estate tax (apart from a Canadian economist's solution which called for a 100% estate tax). Adjust it upwards in order to somewhat level a tipped playing field in terms of equal opportunity for all Americans.

Next Page 1 | 2